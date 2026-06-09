Tributes paid to Operation Mobilisation co-founder Dale Rhoton

Obianuju Mbah
Dale Rhoton, George Verwer
Dale Rhoton (L) with late OM co-founder, George Verwer (Photo: Operation Mobilisation)

Tributes have been paid to Dale Rhoton, one of the co-founders of international mission organisation Operation Mobilisation (OM), after his death at the age of 88.

Mr Rhoton passed away on May 31 at his retirement home in Florida, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape one of the world’s largest missionary movements and influenced generations of Christian workers across the globe.

OM announced his death with gratitude for a life devoted to Christian mission, describing him as a key figure in the organisation's history whose leadership and vision helped expand gospel outreach into some of the world’s least-reached regions.

“Dale is now in the presence of Jesus, whom he loved and served since his teenage years,” the statement said. 

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1938, Mr Rhoton came to Christian faith as a teenager after being introduced to the gospel by his older brother. 

Following a family move to Mississippi, he became involved in church life and developed a growing passion for ministry and missions.

While studying at Maryville College in Tennessee, Mr Rhoton met fellow students George Verwer and Walter Borchard. 

They embarked on a summer outreach trip to Mexico, giving out Christian literature and sharing their faith in 1957 and the three young men would go on to establish what eventually became Operation Mobilisation.

The trio continued organising prayer meetings, fundraising efforts and mission teams during their university years. 

Mr Rhoton initially intended to pursue Bible translation work. Instead, his missionary calling led him to Türkiye in the early 1960s after learning of the limited access that 33 million Muslims there had to the Scriptures, and he joined a pioneering outreach team in the country alongside Roger Malstead. 

His fiancée, Elaine Thomas, subsequently became involved in the mission work, and the couple married in Ankara in December 1961.

Mr Rhoton's ministry took a significant turn after encountering Romanian pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who was imprisoned under Communist rule for his Christian faith. 

Deeply affected by the encounter, Mr Rhoton helped set up OM's Greater Europe ministry, which worked to provide Bibles and Christian literature to believers living behind the ‘Iron Curtain’ during the Cold War.

He later became closely associated with OM's Ship Ministry and was director of the mission ship Doulos from 1979 to 1981 before moving to Germany, where he took on senior leadership responsibilities within the ministry. 

Even after returning to the US later in life, Rhoton remained actively involved in supporting the ministry through partnership development, fundraising and mentoring younger leaders.

Those who worked alongside him remembered not only his strategic leadership but also his commitment to prayer, pastoral care and personal discipleship. 

In a statement announcing his death, OM reflected on the close partnership between the two men, saying: “We all know that OM wouldn’t exist without both George Verwer and Dale Rhoton. Their lives were a beautiful example of mutual commitment to God, to each other, to OM and to the Kingdom.”

Rhoton is survived by his wife Elaine, to whom he was married for more than 64 years, and their children John, David and Sharon.

The statement concluded: “Please remember the Rhoton family in your prayers and comfort one another with the comfort that only the Lord can give. We are deeply thankful for Dale’s life and the rich heritage we now carry forward.”

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