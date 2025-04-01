President Trump's Arctic love affair

There is little support among Greenlanders for becoming part of the US. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Sisimiut, Greenland, and its Avannaata Qimusseru dog-sled race was about to be placed on a world tick box must see when all was lost! America's Second Lady, Usha Vance would not be attending after all. No reports as to how the huskies took the news could be confirmed but it appears that a majority of owners were quite pleased. Mrs Vance's schedule was then changed. She would now accompany her husband Vice-President JD Vance, to the United States Space Force Base at Pituffik in the far north of Greenland.

Until a couple of years ago, Pituffik was called Thule Air Base. It lies some 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and provides missile warning and space surveillance. When the Vances were being shown round Pituffik, the temperature peaked at a balmy minus 18C, about the same degree of warmth the couple were likely to enjoy had they visited Sisimiut, or Nuuk, Greenland's capital. The country, being an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, was simply reflecting the chill felt and expressed by their fellow Danish citizens.

Forewarned that the mood of the natives might turn ugly, the Vice-President duly delivered a somewhat abrasive speech aimed at Copenhagen. Reported by many news outlets, America's Raw Story Media quoted a senior White House official predicting that "JD" would attack, something like: "Unfortunately, Danish leaders have spent decades mistreating the Greenland people, treating them like second class citizens and allowing infrastructure on the island to fall into disrepair."

Germany's DPA reported the VP to again emphasise Denmark's neglect of security and its underinvestment: " ... that has to change. Because it hasn't changed, this is why President Trump's policy in Greenland is what it is ... Denmark has not kept pace with military spending that would keep the base, US troops and the people of Greenland safe" from possible incursions from the likes of the Chinese and Russians.

The Vice-President's tone was softer than that of his boss back in Washington. Possibly a stiffening of resolve for the young "JD". The Don bluntly stated: "We need Greenland, very importantly for international security. We have to have Greenland. It's not a question of, 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't." With Chinese and Russian ships "all around Greenland", the President claimed that Denmark couldn't be trusted to manage the high-stakes situation.

I have to admit that I like the Vice-President and certainly throughout his talk to the Pituffik base personnel he came over as more stable, balanced and focused than his boss. He claimed that the base was less secure than it was 30 or 40 years ago and that not only Denmark but America's European allies had not kept pace in military spending to the extent that it and they ought to have done.

Quite tellingly he made the point that, "Part of having good relations is showing your strength when you have to," and we need to wake up and stop pretending that the Russians and Chinese are not interested in Greenland.

Whilst accepting that the US., President Trump and he himself have come under persistent attack from Denmark, American policy was primarily concerned with "our shared security" and that it was consistent with policy followed throughout President Trump's first administration. In a nutshell, the people of Greenland would keep all the autonomy that they have at present but the administration would change; it would now be from Washington because Denmark simply isn't up to the task (and there is no way that the Russians or Chinese, who are thinking of becoming an "Arctic Power", are going to be allowed to attack America from a vulnerable north).

Protecting the world's biggest island with a pretty inhospitable, challenging environment is always going to be a massive task beyond the resources of a small country if it ever comes under threat - that cannot be denied. Yet surely an ally should not be presented with a take it or leave it poke in the eye? There surely should be, no, must be discussions between Washington and Copenhagen, quite outwith NATO. A little courtesy and consideration would be better than exposing any differences there may be between America and its allies to the enemy.

Denmark and Greenland are part of a bigger picture in how America, and I would say a large majority of its population, views its NATO allies when it comes to pulling their weight on matters of defence - all the heavy lifting is America's. It's been fifty years or more in the making but it has taken a mercantilist, isolationist president (he was by no means the first to express concerns) to most very bluntly and aggressively act on his position. All the signals were there during his first term - when he was weaker. There should be no surprises about the approach he is taking now that he thinks himself omnipotent.

Is Pituffik that big a deal? Strategically, most definitely. Is the threat real? I'm afraid so. Here are a few figures - the figures in brackets is the next nearest NATO base in North America, the Canadian Forces Base in Goose Bay, Labrador. The Pituffik base is 1,871 (2,951) miles to Murmansk; 2,236 (3,288) miles to Arkhangelsk; 2,392 (3,207) miles to Saint Petersburg; and 2,761 (3,596) miles to Moscow. By way of comparison, London to Halifax, Nova Scotia is 2,876 miles. And the Canadian base in Labrador presently appears to be a small training unit - but that is a matter that President Trump should take up with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada.

America's NATO allies let slip and have done so for the past thirty years. I think that they have got the message and are trying to buck up, Denmark included. A less confrontational approach would surely pay dividends. Denmark does deserve better!