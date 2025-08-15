Prayers and special services mark VJ Day 80th anniversary

In the centre of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, the Memorial Cenotaph holds the names of all of the people killed by the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. In the center in the back the Atomic Bomb Dome can be seen. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

It is 80 years today since VJ Day, which marked the end of World War Two after six years of conflict and millions of deaths.

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) marked the end of fighting in Europe in May 1945, but thousands of Armed Forces personnel had to battle on for many more months in the Far East before the Second World War as a whole was finally brought to an end when Japan surrendered on 15 August 1945 - Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day).

Victory came at terrible human cost, not least the hundreds of thousands killed by two atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Countless military personnel lost their lives in some of the worst fighting seen in the whole of the War, and tens of thousands died in brutal conditions in Japanese prisoner of war camps.

A national Service of Remembrance will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to honour and remember those who fought and died during the Second World War in the Far East. It will be joined by hundreds of veterans and military personnel, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 from midday.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "Those who continued to fight bravely in Asia and the Pacific in those last few months of the Second World War must never be forgotten.

"It is so important for us as a nation to come together on this important anniversary to remember our VJ Day veterans and hear their stories first-hand so we can ensure that their legacy is passed on to future generations and their sacrifice is never forgotten."

Defence Secretary John Healey said: "VJ Day was the final victory in a war that changed the world, and we honour those who served in the Far East with enduring gratitude.

"Just as we proudly marked VE Day, we reflect on the courage, sacrifice and resilience shown by so many

Birmingham Cathedral's VJ Day prayer.



to secure peace.

"Their legacy must never be forgotten, and it’s our duty to pass their stories on to future generations."

Churches and cathedrals across the country are marking the occasion with special services and by participating in the national two-minute silence to be held at 12 noon.

Among them is Wakefield Cathedral, which is hosting a commemorative service at Wakefield War Memorial this morning.

The cathedral said, "This morning marks 80 years since VJ Day – the end of WWII. We remember those who served in the Far East and all who gave their lives for peace."

Birmingham Cathedral has produced a special prayer for the day in which it remembers "all those who served and aided the cause of the Allied victory in the Pacific, won at so terrible and great a cost".

Rochester Cathedral's spire will be lit in red, white and blue this evening to commemorate the historic occasion.

The Prayer Book Society is holding a commemorative evensong on Thursday night at St Barts the Great in Smithfield, London's oldest parish church dating back to the 1100s which miraculously survived the Blitz despite being in the heart of the city.

The Bishop of Blackburn, Philip North, has been encouraging churches across Lancashire to get involved by holding special services, flying flags and ringing bells.

Bishop North said: "The 80th anniversary of VJ Day, coming so soon after VE80 in May, marks another deeply meaningful occasion for our nation.

"It is a time to reflect with heartfelt gratitude on the bravery and sacrifice of those who served around the world to secure the peace and freedoms we cherish today.

“So, once again, I invite all our churches throughout the county to take part in these commemorations on the day and over the weekend ahead. Mark the moment in services; to ring out bells; lift up prayers for peace and open our doors as places of remembrance and unity for our communities.

"As we honour those who gave so much, may we also renew our dedication to shaping a world rooted in Jesus' teaching; a world of justice, compassion and lasting peace.”