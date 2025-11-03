Prayers after train knife attack

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Local church leaders have been praying after a knife attack on a train in England on Saturday evening left more than a dozen people injured, two of them critically.

The attack happened on the 18:25 LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross, triggering a large-scale police and medical response. Authorities say it is not being treated as terrorism.

An unnamed staff member is in life-threatening condition after their "heroic" actions saved many lives, police said.

A 32-year-old man is in police custody following the incident, and is the only suspect.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV and forensic evidence in an attempt to establish a timeline and motive.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said that no evidence of terror links has been found so far, and that counterterrorism units which initially assisted have stepped back.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as “appalling” and expressed his thanks to the emergency teams for their swift response. King Charles said he was “truly appalled and shocked” by the attack.

Father Philip Shryane, a priest at St Michael the Archangel, told The Guardian newspaper that prayers were said for those affected during the Sunday service.

Charlie Newcombe, of Christ Church Huntingdon, told The Times that the attack had "rocked" the community and that the church was “praying very much for everyone involved".