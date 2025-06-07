Pope urges Putin to make a gesture towards peace with Ukraine

(Photo: Unsplash/Margarita Marushevska)

Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, the Vatican has confirmed.

The call centred on the current conflict with Ukraine, with the humanitarian situation, prisoner exchanges and a potential way out of the war all being discussed.

A statement by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said, "The Pope made an appeal for Russia to take a gesture that would favour peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue to create positive contacts between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict,"

The Pope is said to have asked Putin to do what he can to facilitate aid to those who need it and to make continued efforts to conduct another prisoner exchange with Ukraine.

For their part, the Kremlin has said that Putin told the Pope of specific agreements surrounding a prisoner exchange, adding further that the Russian President had assured the Pope that all possible measures are being taken to reunite children with their parents.

The discussion also touched on the work of the Archbishop of Bologna, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, who is working to facilitate the exchange of prisoners.

Also mentioned was the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. According to Bruni, "Pope Leo made reference to Patriarch Kirill, thanking him for the congratulations received at the beginning of his pontificate, and underlined how shared Christian values can be a light that helps to seek peace, defend life, and pursue genuine religious freedom."

Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis was also known to take a keen interest in world affairs and the suffering caused by conflict to ordinary people.

In his last days Pope Francis was in frequent contact with the Holy Family Church in Gaza. Even during his month-long stay in hospital earlier this year, the late Pope is said to have called the parishioners there every day.