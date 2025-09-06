Pope prays for victims of Lisbon funicular tragedy

The Lisbon funicular is popular with tourists. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pope Leo XIV has offered prayers and condolences following a devastating accident in Lisbon this week which left at least 17 people dead and 21 others injured.

In a telegram addressed to Cardinal Rui Manuel Sousa Valério, the Patriarch of Lisbon, the Pope expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families and assured them of his “spiritual closeness” in the wake of what Portuguese authorities are calling one of the city’s worst tragedies in recent memory.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening, when the historic Elevador da Glória funicular appeared to lose control while descending a hill during rush hour.

According to witnesses, the carriage sped down at high speed before toppling and striking a pedestrian on the pavement.

Authorities have confirmed that both Portuguese citizens and foreign visitors are among the dead and injured. British couple Kayleigh Smith, 36, and William Nelson, 44, are among the passengers who died. A third British victim has not yet been named by authorities.

The company that operates the funicular said the system had undergone scheduled maintenance, but an investigation into the precise cause of the crash is now underway.

In his message, signed on his behalf by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Leo XIV prayed “for the complete recovery of the injured” and invoked “the strength of Christian hope for all those affected by this disaster”.

He also offered “special gratitude to those who took part in the rescue operations” and imparted his Apostolic Blessing “to everyone, especially to the families of the deceased”.

Portuguese officials have launched a full inquiry into the crash, as tributes and messages of support continue to pour in for the victims and their families.