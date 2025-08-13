Pope moves general audience indoors due to heatwave

At 69, Pope Leo XIV is much younger than his two predecessors were when they assumed the role. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Soaring temperatures across Europe have led the Pope to move this week’s General Audience indoors.

The current heatwave is affecting much of Europe, with Britain expecting to see temperatures as high as 34C. Amber and yellow health alerts are in place across England and the current heatwave is exacerbating the effects of a dry spring.

According to the Met Office, England had its driest spring for a century, and much of the country is officially considered to be in a state of drought or, in lesser cases, “prolonged dry weather”.

The Environment Agency has warned that a drought affecting much of England should be regarded as a “nationally significant incident”.

The situation is more serious in southern Europe.

On Monday the temperature topped the 40C mark in southern France and wildfires have broken out in Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Greece. Two people have reportedly died as a result of the heatwave, a man in Spain died from burns caused by a wildfire, while in Italy a four-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being found unconscious in a family car.

The Pope typically holds his Wednesday General Audience in St Peter’s Square, however in a statement, the Vatican said that the event would be moved inside because of the heat.

“Due to the high temperatures forecast, the General Audience on Wednesday, August 13, will be held in the Paul VI Hall," the Vatican said.

"Afterwards, the Holy Father will go into St. Peter’s Basilica to greet those who could not find a place in the Hall and followed the audience on the screens."

Temperatures in Rome are expected to reach 38C on Wednesday, the day of the General Audience. St Peter’s Square will remain open to the public and will be home to a number of giant LED screens which will display a broadcast version of the General Audience.