Pope looks to Christ during 'period of trial'

In his weekly Angelus address, Pope Francis gave praise to God as the one who never abandons us, even in times of severe trial.

The Pope, who has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for over a month battling double pneumonia, said that he was facing a “period of trial” and noted that he was far from being the only person in the world faced with serious health issues.

“Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith," he said.

In the address, Pope Francis referred to the transfiguration of Christ, an event in which Christ shone with heavenly light while on a mountaintop with Peter and John, his disciples. While on the mountain Jesus met with two figures from Israel’s past, Moses and the prophet Elijah.

“Jesus immerses Himself in prayer and becomes radiant with light … In this way, [Jesus] shows the disciples what is hidden behind the gestures He performs in their midst: the light of His infinite love.”

The Pope said that hospitals can be places where a similar light can be observed. This happens when people, performing “the humblest services” reveal their love to those under their care.

The Pope thanked all those who have been praying for him around the world, especially children, and assured them of his love for them.

He also called for his followers to praise the Lord, “Who never abandons us and who, in times of sorrow, places people beside us who reflect a ray of His love.”

The Pope also made mention of conflict zones around the world, namechecking Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, saying that these troubled countries remain in his prayers as does the Roman Catholic Church.