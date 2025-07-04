Pope Leo XIV calls for global solidarity with Eastern Churches amid conflict and crisis

(Photo: Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV has called for renewed global solidarity with the Eastern Catholic Churches, which he described as “so precious and so greatly afflicted.”

The pontiff lamented on the persistent violence and misunderstanding suffered by the Eastern Churches, including marginalisation within the global Catholic community itself.

He decried the growing disregard for international and humanitarian law and criticised the global trend toward militarisation, manipulation, and the prioritisation of power over peace.

Urging world leaders to abandon rhetoric that fuels division and instead embrace dialogue, compassion, and the common good, Pope Leo XIV warned: “People must not die because of fake news.

“It is truly distressing to see the principle of 'might makes right' prevailing in so many situations today, all for the sake of legitimising the pursuit of self-interest.

“After centuries of history, how can anyone believe that acts of war bring about peace and not backfire on those who commit them?

“How can we think that we are laying the foundations of the future apart from cooperation and a global vision inspired by the common good?

“How can we continue to betray the desire of the world’s peoples for peace with propaganda about weapons buildup, as if military supremacy will resolve problems instead of fuelling even greater hatred and desire for revenge?”

He commended the perseverance of the faithful in regions blighted by hardship and conflict, praising their deep spiritual traditions and liturgical richness.

The pontiff also expressed sorrow over the recent attack on the Church of Saint Elias in Damascus, Syria, while also acknowledging the resilience and faith of Christians who “respond to evil with good.”

Addressing the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO), the Pope emphasised that the work of supporting Eastern Churches is not merely a task, but a joyful mission rooted in the Gospel.

Quoting Scripture - “God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Cor 9:7) - the Pope expressed gratitude to the ROACO agencies and their benefactors for sowing “seeds of hope” in lands plagued by war, hatred, and destruction.

Highlighting the dire situations in regions like Gaza, Ukraine, and the broader Middle East, he remarked: “You provide a breath of oxygen to the Eastern Churches, so worn down by the conflicts in course.

“For many people, poor in means, but rich in faith, you are a light that shines amid dark shadows of hatred.”

Reflecting on the Christian response to suffering, he called for prayer, advocacy, and above all, witness.

He urged Christians to follow the example of Christ, who responded to evil with love and forgiveness rather than power.

“Let us look to Jesus, who calls us to heal the wounds of history solely by the gentle power of his glorious cross, which radiates the strength of forgiveness, the hope of new beginnings, and the resolve to remain honest and transparent in a sea of corruption,” the Pope said.

“Let us follow Christ, who freed hearts from hatred, and show by our example how to break free of the mindset of division and revenge.”

He emphasised the importance of educating the wider Church about the heritage of the Eastern rites, advocating for the incorporation of studies of the Eastern Churches into seminaries and universities, and noting the continuing relevance of Pope John Paul II’s call for the Church to “breathe with both lungs, the Eastern and the Western.”

“There is also a need for encounter and the sharing of pastoral activity, since Eastern Catholics today are no longer our distant cousins who celebrate unfamiliar rites,” Pope Leo XIV concluded, “but our brothers and sisters who, due to forced migration, are our next-door neighbours.”

He called for a Church united in love and mutual understanding, one that embraces its diverse spiritual roots while working together for peace.

The Pope closed by blessing the ROACO delegates and encouraging them to “persevere in charity, animated by the hope of Christ.”