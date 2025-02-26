Pope's condition improves, remains critical

(Photo: Vatican News)



Pope Francis remains in a critical but stable condition in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, with a “slight improvement” in his overall health.

The Pope was hospitalised over a week ago due to issues with bronchitis, since then medical tests have revealed pneumonia in both lungs and problems with his kidneys.

In its update on the Pope’s health, the Vatican said on Wednesday morning, "The Pope had a quiet night and is resting."

He is also continuing with his work from hospital.

A Vatican statement on Tuesday evening read, "There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable.

"In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains guarded.

"In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities.”

An earlier statement confirmed that doctors remain “cautious” about the Pope’s prognosis due to the “complexity of the clinical picture”. According to reports in the Daily Mail, Pope Francis has warned some of those close to him that he may not survive.

Catholics around the world are praying for the Pope’s health. In Britain, the head of the Catholic church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols wrote to the Pope last week, assuring him of the prayers and support of the faithful.

"[I] assure you of the prayers of so many here in England and Wales. The prayers of the Catholic community are fervent and heartfelt. Many others, I am sure, are joining in this prayer for your recovery and continued health," he said.

Despite the severity of his condition, the Pope has continued to perform what duties he can. He has continued to show special interest in the Holy Family Parish in Gaza and has been in close contact with the leadership of the congregation there.

In addition the Pope has also been opening the path to sainthood to a number of candidates, including Father Emil Kapaun, a US Army chaplain who served in World War Two and died in a prison camp during the Korean War.