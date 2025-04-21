Pope Francis dies aged 88: Vatican mourns a 'life dedicated to service'

(Photo: Vatican Media)

Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has confirmed.

His death, which occurred at 7.35am this morning, follows a prolonged period of ill health that had increasingly limited his public engagements.

The news was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a solemn statement: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.”

He continued, “He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

The pontiff, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, was the first pope from South America and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy. He assumed the role in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, who died in 2022.

Despite serious health concerns in recent years, Francis appeared briefly on Easter Sunday, offering blessings to thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square. His final public act came less than 24 hours before his death, underlining his enduring commitment to pastoral service despite his condition.

Declining Health

Francis’ health had been a growing concern for some time. Most recently, he was hospitalised from mid-February to late March, initially for bronchitis. The Vatican later confirmed he had been suffering from bilateral pneumonia, anaemia-related complications, and a mild kidney failure. He required a high flow of oxygen during what doctors described as a “prolonged respiratory crisis”.

Despite a successful treatment for the pneumonia and a gradual return to public life - including a balcony appearance on 23 March - doctors continued to monitor him closely and prescribed ongoing respiratory and physical therapy.

His health issues stretched back years. As a young man, he had part of one lung removed, and more recently, he underwent colon and abdominal surgeries, suffered mobility issues from sciatica, and required the use of a wheelchair and cane.

The ‘People’s Pope’

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis was widely admired for his humility, progressive views, and staunch defence of the poor and vulnerable. His hands-on, compassionate approach earned him the nickname the "People’s Pope".

In 2016, he made global headlines after washing the feet of refugees from different faiths in a moving act of humility. He was also a vocal critic of economic inequality, climate inaction, and the marginalisation of migrants.

Francis made history - and sometimes drew criticism - with an inclusive tone towards the LGBTQ community. Speaking to journalists in 2013, he famously asked, “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge them?”

Nevertheless, his legacy is not without complexity. In April 2024, he affirmed the Church’s opposition to surrogacy, abortion, euthanasia, and gender reassignment by endorsing the Vatican text Dignitas Infinita. That same year, reports emerged alleging he had used a homophobic slur behind closed doors, prompting criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and progressive Catholics.

The Road Ahead

The Church now begins its traditional mourning period. A papal conclave to elect his successor is expected to convene within 15 to 20 days.

An estimated 1.4 billion Catholics around the world are now in mourning, reflecting on a papacy that brought both modernisation and reaffirmation of traditional doctrine.

In the words of Cardinal Farrell, Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader “who lived the Gospel with courage and love”.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and the conclave process will be released by the Vatican in the coming days.