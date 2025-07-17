Pope calls for ceasefire after attack on Catholic church in Gaza

The Holy Family Church in Gaza is the only Catholic church in Gaza.

Pope Leo XIV has renewed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza after the only Catholic parish in the territory fell victim to a deadly Israeli strike on Thursday morning.

Two people are reported to have been killed and several others seriously injured in the strike on the Holy Family Catholic Parish. Among the injured was parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli.

The church has been a safe haven for hundreds of Christians and others seeking refuge from the conflict with Israel.

Before his death in April, the late Pope Francis had called the parish every day in an expression of solidarity.

Following news of the strike on Thursday morning, Pope Leo sent a telegram to the parish saying he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and injury, and assuring them of his "spiritual closeness".

In the telegram, the Pope said he was praying "for the consolation of those who grieve and the recovery of the injured".

"His Holiness renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region," the telegram said.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, has condemned the "appalling" attack and said that he stands "in solidarity" with Fr Romanelli and everyone sheltering in the church, which also includes Muslims.

"For twenty months, the Church of the Holy Family has managed to be a place of sanctuary and spiritual support amidst the horrors of war, feeding and protecting hundreds of people," he said.

"I add my voice to Pope Leo's call for a return of hostages, and an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering in Gaza and bring peace to the region. I encourage you, in your homes and parishes, to pray for peace and an end to this war."

In April, Fr Romanelli said that around half of the 1,000 Christians remaining in Gaza were sheltering in his church.

Speaking to Aid to the Church in Need at the time, he described a situation of "extreme poverty" but said that despite the difficult circumstances, everyone sheltering in the church felt "lucky" to be alive.