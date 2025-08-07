Police criticised over treatment of preacher threatened by Muslims

Dia Moodley (Photo: ADF International)

Police have been criticised after an incident in which Muslims allegedly intimidated and assaulted a Christian preacher who was discussing Islam. It is alleged that the police threatened to arrest the preacher rather than those he said were threatening him.

The incident occurred in Bristol when Pastor Dia Moodley was preaching in the city centre. Moodley was talking about the differences between Islam and Christianity and was holding a Quran as he did so.

In response, he says a Muslim bystander threatened to stab him, while another tried to punch his wife. Moodley said he was then pinned to the ground by the Muslims, and that they tried to steal his Quran on the grounds that it was their book rather than his.

According to legal advocacy group, ADF International, which is supporting Moodley, when the police appeared, they did nothing to reprimand the Muslims, and the man who made the stabbing threats allegedly continued to threaten him in the presence of the police.

ADF said that on two occasions police officers told Moodley that he could be arrested for “public order offences”.

Eventually the incident was defused when a senior inspector arrived at the scene and told Moodley that he would not be arrested.

Moodley has filed a complaint against Avon and Somerset Police over the incident.

He said, “I preach in public because I believe all people, including Muslims, need to know that Jesus Christ is ‘the way, and the truth, and the life’. I always do so respectfully, out of love for my neighbour.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion a group of Muslim men objected to my preaching and reacted with violence. It’s shocking that the police initially said I had breached the peace. This shows yet again that two-tier policing, which targets the expression of Christians, is a reality in modern day Britain."

Lorcán Price, a barrister with ADF, said that the incident was evidence of “de facto blasphemy laws” being used in Britain to "target Christian expression, through public order and other legislation".

“All in favour of free speech must support repealing censorial legislation and introducing stronger protections for freedom of expression in the UK," he said.

"Otherwise, innocent people like Pastor Moodley will be forced out of the public square or face unjust criminalisation for their peaceful expression."

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers attended a public disturbance in Broadmead, Bristol, on March 22, 2025, in which a preacher reported he had been threatened."

They continued: "A crowd of people gathered and was dispersed by officers, and the preacher was advised to stop and leave the area as a precaution.

"An investigation has since been carried out and a man, in his 20s, attended a voluntary police interview in July, after which it was decided no further action would be taken.

"This was communicated to the preacher on July 22, as well as their rights to submit a victim’s right to review (VRR) if not satisfied with the decision.

"The following day, they submitted a VRR, which was assessed by a Chief Inspector, who determined on July 27 the case should be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider a charging decision. The process is ongoing and therefore this remains a live police investigation."