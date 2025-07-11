Pills by post fuels 'heartbreaking' rise in abortions

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that almost a third of all pregnancies in England and Wales end in abortion.

The figures, which cover the year 2022, show an increase from 2012, when around 20% of pregnancies were terminated.

In 2022, some 247,703 babies were terminated, up 13% from the previous year, when the number was 218,923.

Some surveys have indicated that people in Britain are generally unaware of the true scale of abortion in the country, with a significant proportion believing the number to be a quarter - or lower - of what it actually is.

Christian social policy charity CARE noted that in some regions of the country, abortion ends nearly half of all pregnancies.

The group says the rise in abortions has been driven by the 'pills by post' scheme.

'Pills by post' was introduced during the pandemic lockdowns as a way for women to conduct abortions at home without the need to even be seen by a medical practitioner.

The scheme has been criticised for being open to abuse. One woman was able to terminate her child well beyond the 24 week legal limit as she was not required to meet a medical professional.

In another case a man was jailed after obtaining the abortion pills and putting them into his pregnant girlfriend's drink without her knowledge. She miscarried what would have been her first baby.

CARE’s Director of Advocacy and Policy Caroline Ansell said, “The scale of abortion in England and Wales is heartbreaking for those who recognise that every life, no matter how tiny, is precious.

“Behind these statistics are women whose stories of trauma and regret are rarely heard in public debate. Understanding that poverty can be a driving factor is especially painful.

“A just and compassionate society provides support so that women can carry their babies to term, then care for their children as they grow and develop.”

Ansell noted that the recent vote to decriminalise abortion up to the point of birth was likely to make the situation far worse. She also described the 'pills by post' scheme as “dangerous”.

“We need to return to a right understanding on this issue. Both lives matter in every pregnancy, and both mums and babies need to be protected and cherished," she said.