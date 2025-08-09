Pastors beaten by jailers in India

(Photo: Getty/iStock)



Anti-Christian persecution in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh continues to worsen, following news that five Christian pastors accused of forcible conversions have been beaten in prison.

Chhattisgarh has seen a number of anti-Christian incidents recently. Last month a Christian family was forced to flee their village after being told by elders that they could only remain if they converted to Hinduism.

In June five Christian families were forced to flee their homes after a Hindu mob attacked a wedding.

In this latest incident, yet another Hindu mob interrupted a church service on 20 July and accused the church of forcibly converting people, a charge that has been denied.

The police reportedly took nearly half the church congregation to the police station in Jamul, where six pastors were charged and jailed. While in prison the pastors were told to take off their clothes for inspection and were beaten with sticks by the jailers upon the orders of their superior.

One of the pastors, Moses Logan, escaped the beating, telling his captors that he was unwell. Pastor Logan was released.

Pastor Logan told Morning Star News, “The Christian community is no longer safe in their homes, in churches, and now they are not safe even inside jails.”

While the pastors were released the evening after their incarceration began, the incident has reportedly left them traumatised and fearful.

Pastor Logan said, “Here in Chhattisgarh they [the Hindu extremist groups] are targeting all the smaller churches. Many churches have been shut down. Hindu extremists target every private celebration taking place in Christian homes. They barge into homes, disrupt their joy, create chaos, falsely accuse them of carrying out forced conversions and register false complaints against the Christians.”

Release International, which supports persecuted Christians worldwide, noted that the situation in India continues to worsen, with anti-Christian activity even targeting meetings like birthday parties and housewarmings, as well as explicitly Christian events and services.

Paul Robinson, CEO of Release International, said, “This distressing story is indicative of a growing trend in India. Over the past decade or more we have seen sporadic attacks on Christian pastors and evangelists, particularly in rural areas, by various Hindu extremist groups.

"In the last couple of years these groups have increasingly made use of state laws in an attempt to stifle gospel ministry.”