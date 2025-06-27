Pastor calls for night prayer vigils in face of darkening world

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christians in Britain are being encouraged to revive the practice of night prayer vigils in light of the dire circumstances of the times.

Jonathan Oloyede, who has been instrumental in organising mass prayer events in Britain over the last 20 years, said he had been stirred into action by last week’s parliamentary votes in favour of unrestricted abortion and assisted suicide, plus the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

The pastor, who is founder and convenor of the National Day of Prayer and Worship (NDOPW), said the idea had been floating around in his head for some time, but when he woke up to news that the US had bombed Iran he “sensed the time was right” to turn thoughts into action.

In an open letter to the Church, Oloyede said, “In the quiet hours of the night, when the world sleeps and darkness cloak the land, the heavens have often been torn open by the cries of praying saints.

"There was a time - not so long ago - when church halls across the UK would echo to the sound of earnest intercession through the night.

"Bonfires of prayer lit up our spiritual landscape. The early Methodists, the Moravians, the Welsh revivalists—they all knew this holy secret: the power of night vigil prayer. But now, the wells are dry.”

He continued by saying that Christians had become content with a convenient faith life of short services and “fast faith”, but feels God is calling the Church to open the “powerful wells of night vigil prayer”.

In his letter, Oloyede reminded Christians that nighttime prayer has long been a tradition in Britain, citing John Wesley, the founder of Methodism as an example of a man who, with his fellow believers, would pray until 3am “overwhelmed by the presence of the Holy Spirit”.

He added, “The enemy does not sleep—and neither should our intercession. The darkness of our day—moral collapse, spiritual apathy, broken families, and a dying church—cannot be fought with lukewarm prayers and once-a-week gatherings.

"This hour demands watchmen and women on the walls. This hour demands vigils. Night vigils strip away distraction. They pierce the veil, and they tell God, 'You are worth my sleep. You are worth my night,’ and heaven responds to such hunger.”