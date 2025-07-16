Päivi Räsänen may leave church over gay stance

Päivi Räsänen has spent years fighting hate speech charges. (Photo: ADF International)

Päivi Räsänen, a former Finnish government minister and the subject of a years long legal battle thanks to an online post that quoted the book of Romans, has indicated that she may be leaving the Finnish Lutheran Church due to its stance on homosexuality.

Räsänen came to international attention six years ago when she criticised her church’s decision to participate in a Pride event. On X - which was known as Twitter at the time - Räsänen questioned how the church’s action was compatible with the Bible, and then quoted Romans 1:24-27.

As a result of the post Räsänen was put on trial for inciting hatred by the Finnish government. Although acquitted, the case is still before the Supreme Court after the state appealed.

Now Räsänen has suggested she may leave her church due to its continued pandering to the pro-homosexuality movement.

Writing for Uusi Tie, Räsänen said that Matti Salomäki, the Bishop of Lapua, and his decision to open up churches to same-sex weddings and blessings was the “nail in the coffin”.

She added, “I probably won’t be paying the [optional] church tax next year. Could the church be like the prodigal son, who, having squandered his inheritance, repents and returns to be renewed?

“Or do we need a new community that truly continues the confessional church that our national church has lost? ... I’m praying for wisdom and the right moment to make a decision.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF International) has said her case is "is more than a legal battle".

"It’s a test of Europe’s commitment to democratic values," it said.