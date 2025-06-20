Outrage after death of bullied Christian schoolboy in Sumatra

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

An eight-year-old Christian boy in Indonesia has died following a brutal assault by older students at his school, raising serious concerns about bullying, religious intolerance, and child safety in educational institutions across the country.

Khristopel Butarbutar, a second-grade pupil at SDN 12 Buluh Rampai State Elementary School in Riau Province, Sumatra, died in the early hours of 26 May after his condition worsened.

He had been attacked on 19 May by a group of Muslim fifth-grade boys aged between 11 and 13, according to multiple sources. His death has been officially attributed to a ruptured appendix, though the events leading up to his death and the physical evidence of blunt force trauma have drawn national attention and outrage.

An autopsy carried out the day after his death reported bruising to Khristopel’s stomach and upper thighs, consistent with blunt force impact. The post-mortem concluded the cause of death was an abdominal cavity infection stemming from a ruptured appendix. However, authorities also noted bleeding in the stomach lining and damage consistent with being struck by a blunt object.

Local police confirmed there were signs of violence. “In addition to the rupture, blood was also found in the fatty tissue beneath the skin in the abdominal area, which indicates trauma caused by a blunt instrument,” said Indragiri Hulu Police Chief Fahrian Saleh Siregar.

Khristopel’s father, Gimson Beni Butarbutar, said the boy had faced repeated bullying due to his Christian faith and ethnic background. Speaking to local media, he said his son had complained of harassment in the week leading up to the assault, during which his classmates targeted him for his religion and ethnicity.

The assault on 19 May reportedly began when Khristopel’s bicycle tyre was punctured, after which he was beaten by several older boys. Neighbours and classmates reported that Khristopel was also kicked in the genitals during the attack. That evening, he developed a high fever, back pain, and swelling in his lower abdomen.

His mother contacted his teacher the following night to report the swelling and pain. The school responded by calling a mediation meeting on 23 May between Khristopel’s family and the families of the accused. At that meeting, the older boys admitted to assaulting him, according to Gimson.

Despite the severity of his symptoms, Khristopel was only taken to a nearby clinic on 25 May. Due to limited facilities, he was transferred to Pematang Reba Regional Hospital in Rengat, where he died at 2.10am the following morning.

The school has not issued a public statement on the incident, though the headteacher, identified only as Sutarno, organised the initial mediation. The parents of the boys involved attended Khristopel’s funeral, along with school representatives.

The case has drawn widespread condemnation from public figures and child protection advocates. Anwar Abbas, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), said the actions of the students had gone “beyond the bounds of reasonableness” and led to the child’s death.

National MP Sabam Sinaga called for urgent attention to the bullying crisis and suggested that religious minorities in schools may not be receiving adequate protection or support.

“This case needs special handling,” he told local media. “It relates to a minority religion in a public school. There may be a lack of educators sensitive to religious diversity, particularly during religious instruction.”

The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (ICPC) called for a nationwide crackdown on school violence. “Early detection and quick response are indispensable to prevent worse impacts,” said commissioner Dian Sasmita. ICPC data reveals a sharp rise in school bullying, with 1,478 incidents reported in 2023 - up from just 266 the year before.

So far in 2024, some 141 cases of child violence have already been recorded, with 35 per cent of those occurring in schools.

Khristopel’s death has become a tragic flashpoint in a broader conversation about religious tolerance, child welfare, and the responsibilities of Indonesia’s education system.

Advocacy groups warn that minority Christian students, particularly in conservative Muslim regions, are increasingly vulnerable to harassment and discrimination.

As investigations continue, Khristopel’s family and supporters are calling not only for justice, but for lasting reforms to prevent further tragedies.