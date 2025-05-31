North Korean defectors tell of growing Christianity, despite savage persecution

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

North Korea is regularly ranked as the number one country for persecution of Christians and its notoriously secretive nature makes it very difficult to have a good idea of what exactly goes in the country. Separating fact from fiction is not always easy.

Some Christians in the country have managed to escape to safer countries and have shared their experiences.

One such is Illyong Ju, who spoke to International Christian Concern, of how Christians in North Korea continue to follow Jesus and even to preach to others, despite the risk of imprisonment, torture and death.

Illyong and his parents lived in a small house in Chongjin, where they would secretly listen to Christian radio broadcasts. Eventually he and his family were able to reach South Korea.

However, not all of his relatives were so lucky. His aunt’s family were condemned to live in a political prison camp when it was discovered that the aunt’s father-in-law was a Christian.

While little is known for sure about the camps, a common thread from defectors is the sheer brutality. Extensive forced labour, torture, rape, starvation and death are believed to be regular features of camp life. Children are not exempt from facing the same punishments as their parents.

Illyong said that his relatives in the camp were eventually executed. A fellow defector, known only as Ms Kim, said she was raped and tortured in one of the camps, where she also evangelised.

Ms Kim said her faith gave her strength during her time in the camps. “Jesus, I am full of pain right now, but how painful were you? You were crucified for me," she told International Christian Concern.

Despite the bleak situation, Illyong said that Christians were continuing to multiply in the country and worship in secret.

“I want to say to the people who are being persecuted, please don’t lose your hope. We are fighting for you, and our God is fighting for you — and we win. God has already won. So please don’t lose hope, and please stay firm.”

He added, “Our brave brothers and sisters, fellow believers in North Korea, are preaching the gospel. Even this moment. They are multiplying disciples. They worship on the mountains, hills, and underground.”