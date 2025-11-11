Nigerian Christian to be honoured for defiant faith after surviving extremist attack

Tobias Yahaya is to receive Aid to the Church in Need’s Courage to Be Christian award (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

A young Nigerian catechist who survived a near-fatal knife attack by extremists is to be honoured for his courage and steadfast faith.

At just 26, Tobias Yahaya from Nigeria’s Sokoto Diocese, will be presented with Aid to the Church in Need’s (ACN) Courage to Be Christian award during the #RedWednesday Mass at London’s St George’s Cathedral, Southwark on 19 November.

Yahaya, a father of four, was attacked in his home by militants who targeted him because of his Christian ministry.

He was stabbed in the chest while he slept, and doctors later revealed the knife missed his major arteries by mere inches.

Despite the trauma, Yahaya returned to his ministry within three months — his third and most severe attack to date.

“I’m most humbled and honoured to receive this award,” he said to ACN. “I dedicate it to God for His abiding presence, to my family for their endless support, and to persecuted Christians all over the world.”

The assailants were later brought to court, where it was revealed they had sought to punish Yahaya for publicly witnessing to his faith.

Speaking to ACN Head of Press and Public Affairs John Pontifex, Yahaya described the fear he still feels when wearing his distinctive purple cassock — a visible symbol of his role as a catechist in Africa.

“Sometimes, when I put on my cassock, I am afraid,” he said. “But I stand firm because of my faith … We will do whatever it takes to share our faith.”

Tobias also shared that he brought the incident before God in prayer with his wife and children.

The Courage to Be Christian award, launched in 2023, recognises individuals who show remarkable courage amid persecution.

Past recipients include those who suffered from the Owo church bombing in 2022 in Nigeria, and Pakistani advocate for Christians facing persecution, Ribqa Nevash.

This year’s ceremony will coincide with #RedWednesday, ACN’s annual global initiative spotlighting the plight of persecuted Christians.

Additionally, Tobias is backing ACN’s campaign to uphold Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

He is also supporting the organisation’s appeal to governments and international organisations to take stronger action in safeguarding and providing relief to communities of faith under threat worldwide.