Nigerian Bishop urges prayer for priest kidnapped by Islamists

Staff writer
Nigeria, Bishop John Bagna Bakeni
Bishop John Bagna Bakeni (Photo: ACN)

A Nigerian bishop has issued a call to prayer, asking for intervention to save a priest who has been abducted by jihadists.

Jogn Bagna Bakeni, the auxiliary bishop of Maiduguri said that one of his priests, Father Alphonsus Afina, along with a number of other people, were kidnapped on 1 June by suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province).

Boko Haram is notorious for carrying out abductions, most infamously in 2014, when it kidnapped 276 schoolgirls. While some girls in that case escaped or have since found their freedom, others died and around 80 are still missing and assumed to be captives of the terror group.

Bishop Bakeni told the Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need, “Father Alphonsus and two other members of the JDPC [Justice, Development and Peace Commission] were scheduled to attend a workshop which was supposed to begin on Monday in Maiduguri, and were making their way there from Mubi.

“The unfortunate incident happened near Gwoza at about 12:30pm."

The priest and his aids are believed to have been caught up in a firefight between the jihadists and the Nigerian security services, who have often been criticised for failing to take action to prevent militant actions.

The bishop said, “There were many fatalities and abductions. One member of the JDPC was shot dead. Father Alphonsus was abducted along with others, and one of the staff of the JDPC was able to escape to safety.”

Since the incident the jihadists have provided evidence to the bishop that Father Alphonsus is still alive.

The bishop called upon people to pray for the immediate release of the hostages and for the diocese of Maiduguri.

Boko Haram briefly became known as ISWAP in 2015 after it effectively declared itself to be the West African branch of Islamic State. However, in 2016 when IS attempted to replace the group’s leader, a split occurred.

Since then Boko Haram has been in conflict with ISWAP as well as with the Nigerian government.

According to Aid to the Church in Need, Father Alphonsus is the 15th religious minister to be kidnapped this year. Two of those taken were killed, while all of the others are now free.

