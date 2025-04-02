NI conversion therapy proposal will criminalise innocent behaviour

Staff writer
therapy
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A proposed ban on conversion therapy in Northern Ireland has been savaged as “jellyfish legislation”, which fails to properly define what would be made illegal and so risks criminalising perfectly innocent and well-intentioned behaviour.

A 70-page critique of the proposed law, written by Aidan O’Neill KC, notes a host of problems with the legislation.

The proposed law is a Members Bill and is being put forward by Eóin Tennyson MLA. According to O’Neill’s assessment the law has significant technical as well as legal problems.

On the technical front, Member’s Bills are only permitted to concern one of Stormont’s departments. This proposed bill however, while initially being proposed as a criminal justice matter, has already been referred to the Department for Communities and the Department of Health, meaning it impacts on three departments.

O’Neill, who is working together with The Christian Institute, also said the bill “may be said to be a significant or controversial matter that is clearly outside the scope of the current programme … agreed by the Executive Committee and approved by the NI Assembly”.

Aside from the technical aspects of the bill, O’Neill highlights some serious legal implications, should it ever become law.

“Like the Scottish draft Bill these proposals for NI legislation are perhaps best described as ‘jellyfish legislation’. The concepts they use are impossible to grasp; the limits of the proposed legislation are wholly undefined," he said.

He added that the murkiness of what is included in the term “conversion therapy” would have the “undoubted and intended effect” of deterring people from performing any action that could be interpreted as a breach of the law, which comes with a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Such actions could include, but are by no means limited to, praying for a person, simply having a discussion about sex and sexuality, or parents trying to dissuade their child from having a sex change.

O’Neill further warned that the legislation may penalise religious groups and political parties that do not agree with “the State’s approved doctrine” on matters of sexuality and transgenderism.

James Kennedy, NI Policy Officer for The Christian Institute, said, “If Tennyson’s proposal gets onto the statute book, it will be a tragedy for Northern Ireland. Ordinary mums and dads will face criminalisation for helping their children to be comfortable in their own skin, rather than seeking lifelong medicalisation and so-called transition for them. Telling your child ‘let’s just wait and see’ could land you with lengthy jail time and fines.

“Those who uphold traditional church teaching on marriage and gender could likewise face the full force of the law. Prayer meetings, Bible studies, pastoral care and church membership would all face the imposition of State-approved LGBT thinking.” 

Most Popular
The Church of England is one step closer to appointing first female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England is one step closer to appointing first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Irish court to forcibly take €40,000 from Christian teacher Enoch Burke

Irish court to forcibly take €40,000 from Christian teacher Enoch Burke

KFC gravy baptism advert sparks controversy

KFC gravy baptism advert sparks controversy

Echoes of John Knox: the Scottish Christians seeking to put Christ at the centre of education

Echoes of John Knox: the Scottish Christians seeking to put Christ at the centre of education

The medieval origins of Mothering Sunday

The medieval origins of Mothering Sunday

Russian court bans 'extremist' New Testament translation

Russian court bans 'extremist' New Testament translation

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
NI conversion therapy proposal will criminalise innocent behaviour
NI conversion therapy proposal will criminalise innocent behaviour

A proposal to ban conversion therapy in Northern Ireland has been labelled "jellyfish legislation".

Renewing the old and sanctifying the new in education
Renewing the old and sanctifying the new in education

Hebrew academic and Jewish scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on what society can learn from the Jewish approach to education and the importance of nurturing the soul.

Half of students think the Bible is relevant today
Half of students think the Bible is relevant today

Is the glass half empty, or is it half full?

Lancashire called to pray for partners in crisis-hit South Sudan
Lancashire called to pray for partners in crisis-hit South Sudan

The Diocese of Blackburn has forged strong ties with its South Sudanese counterpart in Liwolo.