NHS Trust settles with Christian nurse suspended in trans row

Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

A Christian nurse who was suspended for 10 months after allegedly misgendering a transgender patient has received a settlement from the NHS.

Jennifer Melle was suspended by her employer, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, after she refused to use the preferred pronouns of a female-identifying trans patient who was a convicted paedophile and had been brought in for treatment from a male prison.

The Trust reported her to the professional regulator for nurses, and investigated her over her stance on the pronouns during the incident as well as for going to the press about her experience.

She was suspended and investigated despite being threatened and racially abused by the patient.

A disciplinary panel later found that no misconduct had occurred and in February she was reinstated to her job.

The Trust settled with Melle just days before a trial was to begin at Croydon Employment Tribunal on Monday.

The terms of the settlement are legally required to remain confidential, said the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which is supporting her.

The Trust also confirmed that it has issued a written warning to the patient that threatening and racially offensive language will not be tolerated and may result in him being banned from the Trust’s premises.

Commenting on the outcome, Melle said she was "glad" the Trust "has finally decided to extend an olive branch to me" and said she was grateful to the Lord Jesus and the CLC for standing by her during "the darkest days of my life".

"I look forward to being able to focus on the job I love instead of defending myself against various bizarre accusations," she said.

"It should never have come to this. No nurse or other medical professionals should ever have to face what I have faced simply for telling the truth, doing their job, and reporting racist abuse and physical threats from a patient."

She continued, "My ordeal matters not only for me, but for every nurse who should be able to practise according to conscience, biological reality, and basic safeguarding principles without fear."

Melle is still the subject of two investigations by the Nursing and Midwifery Council. She said the fact she is still being investigated "should alarm everyone who cares about fairness, safeguarding, and free speech in our NHS".

"I will continue to stand up, not just for myself, but for all nurses who deserve protection and respect," she said.

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams said: “Jennifer’s case has been one of the most concerning we have ever seen. A dedicated Christian nurse with a spotless 12‑year record was treated as the offender while the man, who racially abused and physically threatened her, was treated as the victim."

She added, "Jennifer has shown remarkable courage. We will stand with her until these remaining injustices are fully resolved.”