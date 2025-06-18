New devotional resource to celebrate 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed

A new devotional resource has been released by the Church of England to mark the 1,700th anniversary of one of Christianity’s most significant theological milestones: the Nicene Creed.

Titled We Believe: Exploring the Nicene Creed, the booklet is designed to assist churches, group gatherings and individual believers in reflecting on the historic creed’s meaning and relevance today.

Released by Church House Publishing, We Believe offers a 24-day devotional journey through the Nicene Creed.

Each day includes Biblical passages, thoughtful insights, guided prayers, and reflection questions for individuals and groups aiming to deepen belief and discipleship across the Church of England and beyond.

Hard copies of the booklet can be obtained individually or in packs of ten, making them ideal for use in home groups, sermon series, or confirmation classes.

In addition, the reflections are accessible through the Church of England’s Everyday Faith app.

Throughout 2025, churches are also encouraged to use supporting resources, including downloadable social media parish packs, posters, and graphics, available for account holders at AChurchNearYou.com.

This year marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea in AD 325, a pivotal moment in Christian history.

It was in this year that Emperor Constantine convened the council in an effort to consolidate his disjointed empire.

However, the bishops in attendance aimed to resolve a theological crisis - Arianism, which challenged the full divinity of Jesus Christ.

The resulting Nicene Creed, later expanded in AD 381, became a unifying declaration of faith in the Trinity - God is Father, Son, and Holy Spirit - and Christ as our salvation and hope.

It also affirmed belief in a universal Church set apart for God, grounded in the apostles’ teaching, and open to all.

Additionally, it upheld one baptism for the forgiveness of sins and proclaimed hope in the resurrection and eternal life.

Still recited in Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, and many Protestant liturgies worldwide, it remains a foundational statement of belief, bridging theological and cultural divides.

The new devotional resource invites readers to rediscover the central tenets of Christian belief and consider what it truly means to declare “We believe”.

The Bishop of Lichfield and Chair of the Church of England’s Liturgical Commission, Dr Michael Ipgrave, remarked: “The Nicene Creed has been a cornerstone of Christian belief for 1,700 years – a statement of faith that connects us not only to one another, but also to generations before us as well as to Christians across the world today.

“We Believe is a timely and beautifully written resource that will help churches explore this historic creed afresh, inviting reflection, deepening discipleship, and opening space for theological discovery.

“I warmly commend it to parishes, groups and individuals across the Church.”