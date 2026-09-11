National Lottery Heritage Fund pledges £130m for churches, ships and museums

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has said it will be investing over £1.4 billion in heritage projects across the nation.

The fund is part of what it calls its delivery plan, which runs from 2026 to 2029. Under the plan the fund will see around £130 million granted to places of worship, historic ships and museum collections.

In addition, approximately £20 million will go towards projects that engage more young people with heritage.

The delivery plan is intended to help bring heritage assets back into “productive use” and to assist heritage organisations in becoming more resilient, financially sustainable, and able to respond to future challenges.

There is also a green angle, with attempts made to increase understanding of climate risk and how to mitigate it. Climate change can sometimes have a serious impact on historic buildings, with York Minster being a prime example.

Last month the Minster launched an appeal for funds to restore its historic Rose Window. A survey in 2025 noted that high levels of ultraviolet and infrared radiation, as well as higher levels of moisture are damaging the surfaces of the glass and contributing to a gradual degradation in the window’s materials and the surrounding stone.

As well as its current delivery plan, the National Lottery Heritage Fund also announced a second delivery plan running up to 2033, which it described as an “ambitious 10-year vision for the UK’s heritage”.

“Heritage 2033” was first announced in 2023 and since then has seen £885 million invested in over 1,750 projects around the country.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said, “Our new delivery plan builds on the first three years of our Heritage 2033 strategy and responds to what we have heard from grant applicants and partners.

"Over the next three years, we will invest £1.4 billion in heritage projects that reflect the ambitions of communities and places across the UK.

“Our enhanced support for children and young people, alongside our commitment to backing innovative projects that create volunteering, employment and training opportunities, is made possible thanks to National Lottery players and the outstanding projects and partners we work with."