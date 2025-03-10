Muslim authorities close Christian schools for Ramadan

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christian schools in northern Nigeria have been shut down for Ramadan by order of the regional governors.

The unprecedented move happened in the states of Kano, Katsina, Bauchi and Kebbi, where the governors decreed that all schools, regardless of religious affiliation, would be required to close during Ramadan.

The decision has been condemned by Christian religious leaders, teachers unions and by student representatives.

According to anti-persecution group, Open Doors, the head of Katsina’s morality police has insisted that the closure also applies to private schools, adding that “non-compliance will not be tolerated”.

Open Doors’ legal expert for sub-Saharan Africa, who cannot be named for security reasons, condemned the decision.

"Right to education is a fundamental right that must be guaranteed regardless of student’s religious background. This action violates the fundamental right to education and religious freedom of religious minorities," they said.

"The precedent it sets is also dangerous and could lead to violation of other fundamental rights of religious minorities."

Samson Adeyemi, spokesman for the National Association of Nigerian Students accused the authorities of setting “a dangerous precedent” and of prioritising religious observances over students’ right to education.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference was also critical, adding that the rules could be a breach of Nigeria’s secular constitution, which states that neither the country nor any of its states will adopt an official state religion.

The Most Rev Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the decision could be devastating for the life chances of poorer children who already struggle to receive education in Nigeria.

He also noted that even Saudi Arabia keeps schools open during Ramadan, albeit with altered timetables.

Islamic radicals in the north of the country have become an increasing problem for Christian minorities, with attacks, murders and kidnappings widespread.

The name of Nigeria’s most notorious Islamist group, “Boko Haram”, which is behind much of the violence, can be translated as “Western Education is Forbidden”.