MP criticises police treatment of Christian street preacher

Nick Timothy (Photo: UK Parliament)

Conservative MP and former chief of staff to Theresa May, Nick Timothy, has spoken out against the phenomenon of “two-tier” policing following the arrest of a Christian street preacher.

The police, far from being politically neutral, have decided to act as the enforcers for the governing ideology and will come down hard against dissidents while bowing to the regime’s favoured groups, he suggested.

Timothy used the example of John Steele, a Christian street preacher in Rotherham who was arrested after talking to a Muslim woman while offering support for ethnic minority women who are victims of domestic violence.

Steele had asked the woman what she thought about verses in the Quran that describe how husbands can treat their wives. Bodycam footage shows four officers telling him they had reason to believe he had been engaging in "anti-social behaviour".

The case against Steele was eventually discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service, however so far this year two people have been convicted under the Public Order Act for desecrating the Quran and insulting Islam.

Timothy also pointed to the case in Epping of locals protesting about an alleged sexual assault by an asylum seeker being housed in a local hotel. Essex Police not only escorted pro-migrant protesters, but initially denied doing so, only admitting their actions after video footage of it emerged.

This, according to Timothy, is a clear example of two-tier policing.

”With the rolling anti-Israel marches in London, for example, the police have acted very differently. While doing their utmost to facilitate the freedom of the marchers to protest – even while many of them shout genocidal slogans and hold up clearly racist signs – they have stopped counter-protesters going anywhere near the marches … , " he said.

These incidents are, says Timothy, part of a broader pattern of disconnect and downright contempt from the ruling class to ordinary British people, and the "arrogance and intolerance of ideology".

"Ordinary people are arrested for asking questions and speaking their minds. The police – and even the courts – are taking partisan positions, treating people differently on the basis of their ethnicity and their beliefs and yes, bringing about two-tier justice," he said.

“The state is not only refusing to listen to what the public wants and expects, but very deliberately doing the opposite – often in secret, often lying about it, and in defiance of the basic democratic premise that the authority of political power can only derive from popular consent. And the response to dissenters is to crush them.”