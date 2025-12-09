MP calls for emergency meeting to end case against suspended Christian nurse

Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Shadow equalities minister, Claire Coutinho MP, has called for an end to the case against Christian nurse Jennifer Melle, who is facing disciplinary proceedings for misgendering a convicted paedophile.

Melle was suspended in April after an incident involving a trans patient who claimed to be a woman despite being an inmate at a high-security men's prison.

Melle, a senior nurse at Epsom & St Helier University Hospital NHS Trust, referred to the patient’s biological male sex when discussing treatment with a doctor and addressed the patient as 'Mr'. The patient is then alleged to have racially abused Melle by referring to her as a “n****r”.

Melle has been accused of being responsible for a “data breach” after speaking to the media about her suspension, while the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NWV) has said her misgendering of a patient means she could present “a potential risk”.

Melle claims that she is being punished for whistleblowing.

A long-time supporter of Melle, Coutinho has asked for an urgent meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive of Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust ahead of a disciplinary hearing on 9 December.

In an open letter, Coutinho wrote, “Taking disciplinary action against Jennifer Melle is a grave injustice. If sanctions are imposed it will cause severe damage to the Trust’s reputation with the public, who can clearly see that Jennifer has done nothing wrong.



“Ultimately, this is about a nurse who has given over a decade of service to the NHS and who, through no fault of her own, was subjected to racial abuse at work by a transgender convicted paedophile.

"She was then abandoned by the institutions, including the NMC and the RCN – that were supposed to protect her, but which have instead surrendered to the influence of radical gender ideology.”



Melle is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC) and referred to recent events as “the darkest period of my life”.



“I have always sought to provide the highest standard of care to every patient. But I could not in good conscience refer to a male paedophile as a woman. Doing so would compromise truth and, in my view, patient safety," she said.

"I am devastated that my faith and professional integrity have led to this situation, but I stand by my convictions. I am very grateful for what Claire Coutinho has done and now pray for protection and justice."