Mother’s Day: reflecting the serving heart of God

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March 15 marks Mother’s Day in the UK - a special day set aside to honour the love, effort and sacrifice of mothers and motherly figures in our lives. It is a moment to pause and recognise those who have nurtured us, cared for us and quietly carried burdens for our sake.

Motherhood reveals something deeply profound about the nature of love. In many ways, being a parent is one of the closest human experiences to God’s heart for mankind.

The Strong Serving the Weak

We live in a world that mostly admires strength when it towers over others. Power is celebrated when it conquers, dominates, accumulates. But there is another picture of strength - one that is rarer and harder - and that is strength in service of the vulnerable. And there is something deeply beautiful about the strong serving the weak.

We see this principle appear in many areas of life - the doctor who spends his career in the poorest communities; the neighbour who sits with the grieving widow simply because she is there. But perhaps nowhere is this upside-down heroism more visible than in the relationship between a mother and her child.

A mother is, in most cases, capable and independent, with plans, dreams and a life of her own. Then a small, completely helpless human arrives - needing everything while offering very little in return at first - and she gives. Not perfectly, and not without cost, but willingly. That is not weakness; it is a profound strength.

From conception onward, a child exists in total dependence on the care of a parent. In a loving home, a mother responds to that vulnerability with tenderness and sacrifice. She prepares for the child’s arrival and gradually rearranges her life around its needs.

And the giving does not stop after birth. Sleepless nights, constant care, patience in moments of frustration and gentle discipline all become part of daily life. Even when the child makes mistakes or tests her patience - and they will, again and again - she continues to guide and nurture with love. From the very beginning, motherhood is marked by a quiet, enduring sacrifice. Her love remains steady through every stage of life.

And perhaps the most moving part comes later in life. As both mother and child grow older, there often comes a time when the mother herself becomes the weaker one. Yet her instinct to care does not fade - she still worries, still asks if her child is well, still longs to serve in whatever way she can. But by then, something beautiful has happened. The roles begin to change. The child, now the stronger one, starts to care for the one who once cared for them. It becomes a beautifully complete circle.

Do You See God’s Heart in This?

When we reflect on this pattern of love and service, it begins to reveal something deeper about God Himself.

God is infinitely greater and more powerful than we could ever imagine, yet He chose to create and sustain humanity (Genesis 1:27; Colossians 1:16-17; Isaiah 55:8-9; Job 11:7-9; Psalm 145:5). He provides for our needs and patiently cares for us, even when we fail to recognise His goodness (Matthew 6:26-27; Psalm 145:9). And when humanity rebelled against Him, He could have rightly abandoned us (Romans 3:23; Romans 6:23). Instead, God made a way for us to return to Him (John 14:6; Romans 5:8).

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, entered the world not in splendour but in humility (Philippians 2:6-8). He was born as a helpless infant through a woman’s body in a manger, dependent on a mother to survive (Luke 2:7; Galatians 4:4). He lived among ordinary people, serving the poor, healing the sick and drawing near to those who were overlooked and rejected (Matthew 11:5; Luke 4:18). Though He possessed all power and authority, He chose the path of humility and service, ultimately giving His life on the cross so that humanity could be reconciled to God (Matthew 28:18; Mark 10:45; 2 Corinthians 5:18-19; Romans 5:10).

God’s care did not end there. After His resurrection, Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to dwell with believers (John 14:16-17; Acts 2:23). The Spirit gently guides, comforts and intercedes for us, patiently helping us grow even when we stumble or lose our way (John 16:13; Romans 8:26-27; Galatians 5:22-23; Philippians 1:6).

Throughout Scripture, God often describes His love for His people in the language of a parent. He teaches, protects, corrects and comforts. In Isaiah 49:15, He asks, “Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne?” Even the deepest maternal love, the passage suggests, is only a glimpse of the even greater love God has for His people.

Motherhood reminds us that true love is not about power or recognition, but about service. In a world that often celebrates status and self-promotion, the quiet humility of a mother can easily go unnoticed. Yet it reflects the very heart of Christ, who said He came “not to be served, but to serve” (Mark 10:45). The heart of the Gospel is the strong laying down His life for the weak.

Day after day, a mother lives out this same pattern in ordinary ways - teaching small feet to walk, protecting with fierce love and carrying the unseen burdens of sleepless nights and constant care. Every time she chooses patience over frustration, sacrifice over comfort and care over convenience, she reflects the strength of love expressed through humble service. In this way, the quiet work of motherhood mirrors the faithful care God continually shows His people.

The Circle Made Complete

In the same way that a child eventually grows and begins to serve the mother who once served them, so too our response to God completes a similar circle. As we grow in faith and bear the fruit of love in our lives, we begin to serve Him in return - not because we must, but because we have been so freely loved (Galatians 5:22-23; John 15:8; 1 John 4:11; Mark 12:30-31).

The mother did not have to love so fiercely. God did not have to stoop so low (Philippians 2:7-8; Psalm 113:6). And yet both did. That is the nature of grace: always more than necessary, freely given, and costly to the giver (Ephesians 2:8-9; Romans 8:32). The same spirit of sacrificial love that we first experienced becomes the love we now extend to God and others (1 John 4:11; Mark 12:30-31).

Motherly Figures: The Love That Adopts

Mother’s Day is also a time to recognise that motherhood appears in many forms. Not every woman who mothers does so biologically. Some of the most profound maternal love comes from women who simply choose to nurture, guide and support others - as mentors, teachers, caregivers or spiritual mothers.

Many of us can think of someone like this: the grandmother who stepped in when things were difficult, the aunt who became a steady presence, the teacher, neighbour or friend’s mum who always left the door open. Their influence may not carry the title of “mother,” but their love shapes lives all the same.

This kind of love is powerful precisely because it chooses. It is not bound by biology or obligation. It simply sees a need and moves toward it - reflecting something of God’s own sacrificial love, freely given and overflowing from the heart.

Final Thoughts

In truth, the Almighty God had no obligation to do any of this for fragile humanity. Yet He chose to act out of unconditional love. Motherhood reminds us of that love.

Dear reader, this Mother’s Day, may we look at the mothers and motherly figures in our lives with fresh eyes - recognising in their quiet sacrifices a living reflection of God’s own loving heart. In the everyday and often unseen moments of care, patience and service, they embody something deeply beautiful.

We may never fully repay what they have given us. Most mothers would not want us to try. But we can honour them - not only with words, flowers or cards, but by recognising their sacrifice and carrying forward the love they poured into our lives.

Perhaps the truest way to honour a mother is to live out the same spirit of love and service ourselves: to care for others patiently, to give without needing recognition, and to pass on the kindness we have received.

So, this Mother’s Day, honour the woman, or women, who stooped to care for you. And if you have the opportunity, offer a small act of love in return. Not because you have to, but because that’s where the heart of God has always been found - low, and close, and present. Because love has always been most powerful when it is lived out in service.