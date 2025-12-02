Christingle services are a Christian tradition for children. (Photo: The Children's Society)

Most people in Britain believe that Christmas has become too commercial and would like a return to tradition, a new survey has found.

The survey was commissioned by The Children’s Society and based on responses from 2,000 adults living in Britain.

Around two thirds agreed with the view that Christmas has become too commercial and 57 per cent missed the traditions of their childhood.

Half of those surveyed said they would enjoy, or take part in, traditions such as Christingle services.

The Christingle is an orange with a candle, red ribbon and four sticks with sweets on them. While an apparently simple object, the Christingle is in fact full of Christian symbolism.

The orange represents the world, the ribbon Christ’s blood and sacrifice. The candle symbolises Christ as light of the world and hope, and the four sticks represent the four corners of the earth. Finally the sweets are symbols of God’s gifts to man in creation.

Christingle itself means “Christ’s light”.

Mark Russell, CEO of The Children’s Society, said, “We hear from families who feel that Christmas has become frantic, commercial and disconnected from the things that truly matter. Christingle is a chance to slow down, reconnect, and bring meaning back to the season."

It is believed the first Christingles originated in the 18th century in the Moravian church and began with just the candle and the ribbon. It was a member of The Children’s Society, John Pensom, who added the orange and the sweets to the tradition in 1968.

The Children’s Society will be involved in over 2,000 Christingle events around the country this year. As well as being a celebration of Christ and tradition, the events will also serve to raise money for children at risk of loneliness, abuse or mental health problems.

Russell said, “Christingle events help raise vital funds so we can support children who feel alone, overwhelmed or unheard – offering a safe space, trusted adults and practical help when life can seem too much.”