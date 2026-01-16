Most churchgoers oppose CoE plans to pay reparations

There is "insufficient urgency and pace" to implement safeguarding improvements, the Charity Commission said. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

An opinion poll has suggested that most members of the Church of England will donate their money elsewhere if the church continues with its controversial plan to pay slavery reparations.

In 2023 the Church Commissioners announced Project Spire, a plan to commit £100 million to reparations. The decision was taken in response to a report which found that a church fund, founded in 1704 to provide support to struggling clergy, had invested in the transatlantic slave trade.

Project Spire is meant to be “a programme of investment, research and engagement” aimed at communities that were harmed by the slave trade.

Recently a group of Conservative MPs and Peers wrote to the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, urging her to drop the plans.

They argued that the Church Commissioners fund is intended to support struggling parishes and clergy, and that by putting money towards reparations the Commissioners may fall foul of Charity Commission rules that require funds be used for the purpose for which they were donated.

Reports suggest the Church Commissioners have already held talks with the Charity Commission to get around the rules. Rather than fund reparations directly, the Church Commission may provide an ex-gratia payment to a new charity known as the Fund for Healing, Repair and Justice.

Lord Nigel Biggar, Regius Professor Emeritus of Moral Theology at the University of Oxford, has also argued against reparations, saying they would effectively privilege black suffering over that of everyone else.

A poll of 500 Anglicans conducted by Merlin Strategy appeared to show general agreement with the Conservative peers.

The poll found that 81 per cent of respondents said the fund should be used to support local parishes, while 61 per cent said they may cease providing financial support if Project Spire goes ahead.

The figures, cited in The Telegraph, suggested that just 19 per cent of churchgoers viewed supporting reparations as a priority.