Mexico one of 'wokest' countries on earth, repressing free speech

Gabriel Quadri (Photo: The Alliance Defending Freedom)

A Mexican politician has warned that “wokeism” is being used to stifle dissent in his home country and has appealed to Donald Trump and the US for aid.

Gabriel Quadri was found guilty of being a “political violator against women”. While this may sound like he’s some sort of sex offender, in fact his offence was to refer to a trans politician as a biological male.

Quadri had complained on X about a pair of transgendered politicians winning seats in the House of Representatives that were set aside for women. Quadri, who is being supported by the Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADF) was punished with a three year legal battle and was required not only to delete the offending posts, but to an apology on X, twice a day, for 15 days.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Quadri said, “This ideology is being used to repress free expression and I think it is part of a broader process in which Mexico is rapidly becoming an autocracy.

“I hope the Trump government will make a statement about suppression of freedom of speech in Mexico out of concern as a neighbour and our closest trading partner.”

He went on to say that Mexico was now “one of the wokest countries in the world”.

“Women are now being displaced by men who identify as women, and in my opinion, that’s a terrible injustice and a setback of the feminist agenda in Mexico.”

Quadri praised Trump for his apparent moves to remove “woke” ideology from the federal government, although, like many Mexicans, has significant disagreements with the US president in other areas.

Earlier this year, Julio Pohl, Legal Counsel for ADF International, said that the Mexican government had "seriously violated Quadri’s free expression rights".

It is appealing to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to intervene in his case.