Mexican politician branded 'violator against women' for standing up for women's rights

Gabriel Quadri (Photo: The Alliance Defending Freedom)

A former presidential candidate in Mexico has been branded a “political violator against women” because of his view on transgenderism.

Gabriel Quadri served as a member of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies from 2021 to 2024 and unsuccessfully ran to be the nation’s president in 2012.

Quadri was found guilty of “gender based political violence” after he posted a series of tweets in which he raised the issue of transgender women denying opportunities to actual women.

He touched on the issue of women in sports and also noted that biological men were holding seats in the Mexican congress that were actually reserved for women.

Quadri appealed against his conviction at the Electoral Superior Chamber, but was denied. He has subsequently turned abroad for justice, appealing to the Inter-American Commission with the help of ADF International.

The Mexican government has been accused of censorship, not just for the conviction against Quadri, but for the penalties, which included being forced to delete the offending tweets and post an apology written by the court on his social media twice a day for 15 days.

The court also ordered Quadri to undergo re-education via courses on “gender-based violence and transgender violence”.

Quadri said of his case, “I am committed to safeguarding every Mexican’s fundamental right to speak freely. My career has been dedicated to a prosperous and free Mexico for all, which demands that our country abide by its human rights obligations. I look forward to the day when all in Mexico can share their beliefs and opinions without fear of censorship or reprimand.”

Julio Pohl, ADF International’s lead lawyer described the case as a “pivotal moment for fundamental freedoms” in Mexico.

Pohl added, “If elected officials are not free to debate the issues of our time, what hope is there for everyone else? The Commission should work to reach a just resolution for Mr Quadri, paving the way for greater free speech accountability in Mexico."