Man charged over Easter church vandalism

Staff writer
St James Church, Leyland
Around 40 gravestones were desecrated at St James', Leyland. (Photo: Paul Wharton-Hardman)

A man has been charged following a police investigation into the vandalism of churches in Leyland, near Preston, over Easter. 

There were reports on 18 April of obscene graffiti being daubed on St James Church and a number of its headstones. Then on 27 April, a window was smashed at St Mary’s Church. 

Joseph Williams, 30, has been arrested and charged in connection with the vandalism and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning. 

He was charged with 10 criminal damage offences, including two counts of religiously aggravated criminal damage in relation to the damage to St James and St Mary's Churches. The other charges relate to alleged vandalism of local property not connected to the churches.

The graffiti at St James included sexually graphic images and expletives, and the words “god is a lie”. It was discovered by parishioners on Good Friday - an important holy day for Christians that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. 

The vandalism of the churches has been condemned by both the interim head of the Church of England, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, and the Bishop of Blackburn, Philip North. 

The Archbishop said in a message to the congregation, “For this precious holy ground to be so appallingly desecrated is deeply shocking." 

The Bishop of Blackburn, Philip North, called it "the most disgraceful attack on a Christian community on the most solemn day of the year" and "such a sad end to Good Friday".

The church was forced to hide the lewd graffiti with plants for an Easter wedding that was taking place over the holiday weekend. It has since been professionally removed.

The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Joe Kennedy, joined the vicar and congregation of St James in rededicating the church on Easter Sunday. 

