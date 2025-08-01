Man arrested after children fall ill at Christian summer camp

Stathern Lodge (Photo: Google Maps)

A 76-year-old man has been arrested after eight children fell ill at a Christian summer camp.

The children had been taking part in a summer camp at Stathern Lodge, a property in the the East Midlands owned by Christian holiday club operator, the Braithwaite Gospel Trust.

The man was detained on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

The children were taken to hospital on Monday to be checked over and have since been released.

Their condition had been reported to Leicestershire Police on Sunday but officers did not attend the scene until Monday. The force's handling of the incident is being investigated by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesperson for the IOPC said, "The investigation will look at whether there were any breaches of professional behaviour - namely a failure to carry out duties and responsibilities - that resulted in a delay in Leicestershire Police's response to what was later declared a critical incident."

The investigation into the summer camp incident has now been handed over to the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major incident team.

The incident, which has attracted a lot of media interest, has shaken residents of the nearby village of Plungar, where a triage tent was set up in the village hall to treat the children.

One local told The Telegraph it had been "pretty chaotic, with emergency workers running around everywhere". They described seeing "a few children in tears as they walked into the hall".

"It’s like every parent’s worst nightmare, dropping your child at summer camp and then being told they might have been poisoned," they told the newspaper.

Police have so far declined to comment on the age and gender of the children.

Det Insp Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said, according to the BBC: "We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

"We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

"Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children's services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved.

"This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can."