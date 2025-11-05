Major new report maps how the world engages with the Bible

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Bible Society has unveiled a sweeping analysis of how culture, religion, politics and economics shape engagement with Scripture across the globe.

The Patmos Typology Report, developed with the United Bible Societies and built on Gallup’s data science, examines 85 countries and territories across seven 'missiological clusters' that reveal current opportunities and barriers for Bible work.

The report builds on findings from the companion study released in April earlier this year — the Patmos World Bible Attitudes Survey, the largest study of its kind, which reached more than 91,000 people.

That research revealed that a clear majority of people worldwide believe in God or a higher power, with five of the seven global clusters saying religion remains important in daily life.

It also highlighted a striking openness to the Bible, with one in 10 non-Christians expressing interest in learning more about it.

Together, the survey and new typology report move the conversation beyond simple access to Scripture, spotlighting the specific conditions that help—or hinder—people in actually reading, trusting and applying the Bible.

The report identifies seven shared environments — “clusters” — that cut across geography and language. Each comes with clear strategic implications for church networks, mission organisations and Bible agencies.

Cluster 1 consists of countries where Christianity exists as a small but resilient minority within largely Muslim societies marked by economic constraints and inadequate infrastructure. Countries include Chad, Mali, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone.

Religious identity runs deep, yet access to Scripture and literacy levels remain low. However, many are seeking purpose in life.

On average, only 3% of people in these contexts own a Bible, 61% view Christianity as a Western religion, and 94% say faith is important to their daily lives.

The report highlights the need for oral and audio-based Bible engagement, youth-focused initiatives, and strong local partnerships to foster trust and connection.

In what the report defines as Cluster 2, Christianity remains the majority faith. However, its influence and trust in it are steadily declining, particularly among younger generations. Only "low importance" is placed on religion in daily life and these countries are home to a growing secular minority.

This cluster covers mostly Central and Eastern European countries, like Albania, Hungary and Russia, but not exclusively, with Portugal, Greece and Malta also in the group.

Only 59% of people in this cluster consider faith to play a meaningful role in everyday living — noticeably lower than the global average of 73%.

Additionally, half of people in this cluster own a Bible but only 9% use it weekly. Only 12% attend church each week.

Yet, there remains a lingering reverence toward the Bible, with 57% expressing an interest in exploring it further.

The report calls for approaches that rebuild relevance and confidence through relationships rather than formal religious structures.

Cluster 3 is a more economically developed and majority-Muslim (90%) context in which Christian minorities are steadfast but face political and social pressure. The cluster includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, and also Israel.

About half of people in this cluster believe Christianity is a Western religion, while 85% say religion is important to their daily life, yet only 2% own a Bible.

Among Christians, 40% use the Bible weekly and 20% attend church weekly.

Overt evangelism is often restricted, though curiosity about faith persists. The report recommends “discreet”, relationship-based, and digital engagement strategies, alongside efforts to reinforce “the confidence and resilience” of local churches.

Cluster 4 comprises much of South and Central America, including Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, but it also includes the Philippines because of its shared characteristics in terms of the study's findings. In these countries, Christianity continues to shape culture but is slowly giving way to secularism.

Despite this, enthusiasm for the Bible remains remarkably high. Bible ownership stands at 74%, with 37% using it weekly and 34% attending church weekly.

The report suggests an engagement with the Bible that speaks directly to everyday realities such as “economic inequality, youth culture, and identity issues,” helping Scripture remain connected to modern life.

Cluster 5 comprises highly developed, secular societies where many people regard themselves as non-religious. These include much of the regions of Western Europe, North America, and Australasia, including France, Germany, the UK and the US.

While Bible ownership is widespread, regular use is low as it “is often seen as outdated or irrelevant” and trust in religious institutions has weakened.

Across these countries, 57% own a Bible, 24% read it weekly, and 19% attend church weekly.

In the UK, figures fall below average (45%, 16%, and 11%), while in the US, they are notably higher (71%, 35%, and 28%).

The report points to creative methods such as “storytelling, the arts,” and digital engagement to reawaken curiosity, “especially among younger adults who may be spiritually open but institutionally wary” of organised religion.

Cluster 6 cuts across much of Asia — including Cambodia, India, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. In these regions, religious diversity is immense, with Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and secular populations shaping society. Christianity is a small minority, and awareness of the Bible is often extremely low.

Only 7% of people in this cluster own a Bible, 34% have heard of it, and 74% know nothing about it.

The report calls for “long-term strategies focused on education, storytelling, and digital innovation”, while “supporting minority Christian communities to become confident, contextual witnesses.”

Finally, in what the report classifies as Cluster 7, spanning Sub-Saharan Africa, Christianity is vibrant and deeply woven into both public and personal life. It includes the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa among other countries.

On average, 62% of people in this region own a Bible, 51% read it weekly, and 53% attend church weekly.

Interest in Scripture is strong, especially among younger people, but social and economic inequality in these regions presents obstacles.

The report emphasises that the focus here needs to move from access to depth.

"Bible agencies working in this cluster should focus on deepening engagement, not just expanding access," the report says.

"Discipleship, leadership development and youth-focused initiatives that address social challenges are especially important in seeing the Bible transforming all areas of society.

"There is also a need to address the perception of Christianity as a Western religion to ensure Scripture is embraced within local cultural identities."

Crucially, the report warns against one-size-fits-all models.

“If we think of the Parable of the Sower, the seed was spread far and wide among different types of soil,” the report stated. “The more we can recognise different contexts, the better equipped we will be to know what we need to do to best cultivate the soil in such a way that the seed can grow and flourish.”

Senior Research Manager at Bible Society Rich Powney said: “Effective Bible engagement requires us to understand our specific context. That's why we’re so excited about this new report.

“We’re going deeper into how the insights drawn from the Patmos Clusters can inform Bible engagement approaches that lead to real lives being transformed by the Bible.”

The report concluded: “The ability to access the Bible is a vital step, but it’s not the final one.

“In every context, we find a shared need: for Scripture to be made known in ways that speak to people’s hearts, minds and lives. Our hope is that this typology becomes a tool not only for understanding, but for action.

“May it inspire Bible Societies, church networks and mission agencies to innovate, collaborate, and pray with renewed vision. Together, we can take a step closer to a world where everyone, in every context, encounters the Bible, explores its meaning and experiences its power to transform lives.”