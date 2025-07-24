Lynn Green elected Vice Chair of Baptist World Alliance

Lynn Green

The Baptist World Alliance (BWA) has elected its first Vice Chair in the form of Lynn Green, the current General Secretary of the Baptist Union of Great Britain (BUGB).

She was elected at the BWA Global Council in Brisbane, Australia, where the former General Secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union, Karl Johnson, was selected to be the first Chair of the BWA.

It is the most senior leadership appointment for a woman in the history of the BWA.

Both will serve five-year terms.

Previously the BWA was run by a President and a First Vice President. The change is said to represent a new approach to leadership by the BWA.

Green will continue in her role as General Secretary of the BUGB, as her new position at the BWA is voluntary. Green is also involved with the BWA’s General Council, Executive Committee and Human Resources Committee.

Upon her election for this new role, Green said, “It’s a tremendous honour to be called into this role.

“I am looking forward to establishing Christ-centred, Spirit-filled, collaborative relationships together as we seek to mirror godliness and provide governance for the BWA mission, vision, and impact in the world.

“Whilst God’s mission will always be at the heart of the BWA, in this quinquennium I would particularly love to see greater numbers of women leaders and younger leaders flourishing and equipped to fulfil God’s call.”The new Chair of the BWA, Karl Johnson, served as First Vice President of the BWA for a five year term from 2020 to 2025. He also served for 20 years as General Secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union, up until 2021. He has also been involved in the Caribbean Baptist Fellowship and the World Council of Churches.

He said, “I am convinced that the BWA is a Christian body that embraces the precepts and principles of the Triune God. This has been our witness and testimony since 1905 and that has made us one of the more consistently credible voices in the world as it relates to issues of evangelism, justice, equity, religious freedom, human dignity and flourishing. “My prayer is that God will enable me through this role to provide missional, inspirational and transformational leadership, especially in the interest of the most overlooked and marginalised in the world.”