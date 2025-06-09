Lord's Prayer is better known than Star Wars, research finds

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Those concerned that popular culture is eclipsing the gospel of Christ, can rest somewhat easy, after it emerged that the Lord’s Prayer is marginally more well known than a greeting from the Star Wars universe.

The Church of England asked 2,000 people if they could match famous lines from film, literature and history with their source. The test also included lines from the Lord’s Prayer, such as “Give us this day our daily bread”.

The Lord’s Prayer came out on top as the most recognisable line, with 80.3 per cent of respondents correctly identifying the line from the famous prayer.

Just below this, was the phrase, “May the Force be with you”, from the Star Wars films, recognised by 79.9 per cent of people.

Of those surveyed, 89 per cent said that they had heard of the Lord’s Prayer, although this rose to 95 per cent among self-identifying Christians. Some 89 per cent also said that they had themselves said the Lord’s Prayer, with 58 per cent saying they do so on a daily basis.

Shakespeare came out well from the research as well, with 73 per cent correctly identifying the line, “To be, or not to be” with the play Hamlet. Charles Dickens did less well, with only 39 per cent knowing the opening lines of A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."

Some 61 per cent correctly identified Winston Churchill’s line about “the few” and the Battle of Britain, while 63 per cent are familiar with the national anthem. Another 58 per cent know the words to "You’ll Never Walk Alone", a song that is especially popular with Liverpool fans.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, is currently leading a “Lord’s Prayer Tour” as part of his Faith In The North initiative.

He said, “These results reflect what we’ve been hearing across the North of England through our Faith in the North initiative, which invites people to explore the Lord’s Prayer. Though ancient, its words continue to resonate with people of all faiths and none.

“In a world of shifting cultures and changing circumstances, the Lord’s Prayer remains a steady guide - perhaps never more so than now.

"Lines like 'Give us this day our daily bread' speak powerfully to today’s challenges, reminding us to seek sufficiency, not excess, and to consider what ‘enough’ truly means.”