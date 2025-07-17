London prayer event aims to 'Make the UK Holy Again'

An alliance of South Korean and British Christians are expected to join in prayer to “Make the UK Holy Again”.

The four-day revival gathering will be held in London from 4 to 7 August and consist of prayer, fasting, worship and a number of speakers. “Authentic Korean meals” will also be provided after the period of fasting.

The event has been organised by the Korean-American Esther Prayer Movement and London Shepherd Church, with support from Christian Concern.

Around 400 Christians have been invited from South Korea to join the event. Some 300 Christians from the US and Korea are already confirmed to attend.

Also attending will be Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre. Williams visited South Korea last year and spoke at a public march attended by a million Christians.

There she said, “A nation is a reflection of the Church within the nation ... In Jesus all hope is found — not just for you and me personally, but for families, communities, cities, and nations.”

Christian Concern is encouraging people to attend: “We will gather to pray for revival in the UK — across every generation, every region, and every denomination. Together, we will cry out for a move of God that transforms hearts, communities, and the nation.”

A similar event called “Make the USA Holy Again” was held in Atlanta last year.

The aim of the upcoming gathering in the UK is to spark revival in the country and, as the name suggests, make the UK holy again. There will also be a special group to pray for North Korea, which consistently tops the Open Doors World Watch List of countries where Christians experience the worst persecution.

Paul Song, pastor of London Shepherd Church, said in a video about the event, “I’d love to see a great revival in the United Kingdom through this conference.”

He added, “Please join us and you can enjoy and you can pray Korean style prayer, we can cry out. Thank you. God bless you.”

