Liverpool player Cody Gakpo to be warned over Jesus message

Cody Gakpo's Jesus vest on display. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A player for Liverpool Football Club has reignited discussion about faith in football after revealing an apparently pro-Jesus message during a Premier League match.

Cody Gakpo scored against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and, in celebration, removed his jersey to reveal the slogan, “I belong to Jesus.”

Gakpo, who also plays for the Dutch national team, was booked by the referee for removing his shirt.

He is reportedly to receive a written warning from the Football Association over the incident as FIFA regulations state, “Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.”

Breaches of the rule can result in the player being “sanctioned” by FIFA, the national footballing body (the FA in this case) or the competition organiser.

Other Christian players have been reprimanded in similar incidents.

Five months ago Marc Guehi, who plays for Crystal Palace and England, put his own spin on the Premier League’s decision to align with gay extremist group Stonewall. Guehi decided to write on his rainbow coloured armband the words “I love Jesus” and “Jesus loves you”.

Guehi was given a reminder of the rules after wearing his armband the first time, but went ahead and did it again, earning him a second reminder.

Some said the Guehi incident was indicative of a “two-tier” approach against Christianity, as Muslim player Sam Morsy, who plays for Ipswich Town, was not reprimanded for refusing to wear a rainbow armband altogether.

The regulations however suggest that promoting a religion or ideology is forbidden, rather than refusing to promote one. It is unclear why the LGBTQ rainbow flag is not counted as a religious, political or ideological flag by the footballing authorities.