Liverpool player Cody Gakpo to be warned over Jesus message

Staff writer
Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo's Jesus vest on display. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A player for Liverpool Football Club has reignited discussion about faith in football after revealing an apparently pro-Jesus message during a Premier League match.

Cody Gakpo scored against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and, in celebration, removed his jersey to reveal the slogan, “I belong to Jesus.”

Gakpo, who also plays for the Dutch national team, was booked by the referee for removing his shirt.

He is reportedly to receive a written warning from the Football Association over the incident as FIFA regulations state, “Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.”

Breaches of the rule can result in the player being “sanctioned” by FIFA, the national footballing body (the FA in this case) or the competition organiser.

Other Christian players have been reprimanded in similar incidents.

Five months ago Marc Guehi, who plays for Crystal Palace and England, put his own spin on the Premier League’s decision to align with gay extremist group Stonewall. Guehi decided to write on his rainbow coloured armband the words “I love Jesus” and “Jesus loves you”.

Guehi was given a reminder of the rules after wearing his armband the first time, but went ahead and did it again, earning him a second reminder.

Some said the Guehi incident was indicative of a “two-tier” approach against Christianity, as Muslim player Sam Morsy, who plays for Ipswich Town, was not reprimanded for refusing to wear a rainbow armband altogether.  

The regulations however suggest that promoting a religion or ideology is forbidden, rather than refusing to promote one. It is unclear why the LGBTQ rainbow flag is not counted as a religious, political or ideological flag by the footballing authorities.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Why a life built on a relationship with Jesus offers eternal security in an unstable world
Why a life built on a relationship with Jesus offers eternal security in an unstable world

It’s astounding how quickly life can shift.

Lee Strobel says near-death experiences and miracles prove the supernatural in the Bible is 'not fakery' but real
Lee Strobel says near-death experiences and miracles prove the supernatural in the Bible is 'not fakery' but real

Bestselling Christian author and former investigative journalist, Lee Strobel, says Americans’ recent fascination with the unseen world led him to tackle one of his most personal and provocative subjects yet — miracles and near-death experiences, in an attempt to affirm Scripture and draw them closer to God.

Non-Crime Hate Incidents should be abolished
Non-Crime Hate Incidents should be abolished

Simply reading the scriptures can be seen as a "non crime hate incident".

Liverpool player Cody Gakpo to be warned over Jesus message
Liverpool player Cody Gakpo to be warned over Jesus message

In the Premier League, Jesus is controversial, rainbow flags are not