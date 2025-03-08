Lessons from great women of faith

(Photo: Unsplash)

As we take time to celebrate the incredible women who have positively shaped world history this International Women’s Day, it’s equally, if not, more important to honour the remarkable women in God’s history whose faith continues to inspire generations.

Among them, Ruth from the Old Testament and Mary of Bethany from the New Testament stand out as profound examples of devotion, trust, and selfless love. Their lives offer timeless valuable lessons that we can apply to our own spiritual journey.

Ruth: a story of loyalty, selflessness, and God’s providence

Let’s begin with Ruth whose story can be found in the Book of Ruth.

A Moabite woman, she became a widow after 10 years of marriage to Mahlon, the son of Naomi, an Israelite woman. Tragedy struck their family - Naomi lost her husband Elimelech, and both of her sons died, leaving her and her daughters-in-law without any male relatives to provide for them.

In her grief and with nothing left in Moab, Naomi decided to return to Bethlehem, urging Ruth and her other daughter-in-law, Orpah, to remain in Moab and rebuild their lives.

While Orpah chose to stay, Ruth made a radical and selfless decision. She refused to leave Naomi’s side, famously declaring, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God,” (Ruth 1:16).

Upon arriving in Bethlehem, Ruth worked tirelessly, gleaning in the fields of Boaz, a wealthy and honourable landowner, who was a relative of Naomi’s late husband. Her diligence, humility, and loyalty caught Boaz’s attention, and he extended kindness, protection, and provision for her.

Encouraged by Naomi, Ruth later approached Boaz on the threshing floor, symbolically asking him to redeem her through marriage (Ruth 3:9). Boaz, moved by Ruth’s character, ensured that all legal matters were settled and married her, securing both her and Naomi’s future.

Their marriage was blessed with a son, Obed, who became the grandfather of King David, placing Ruth in the lineage of Jesus Christ (Matthew 1:5).

What we learn from Ruth’s faith

Ruth’s faith teaches us the power of loyalty, perseverance, and unwavering trust in God’s plan, even when the future is uncertain.

Despite being a Moabite, she chooses to leave behind her homeland, culture, and security to follow Naomi to Bethlehem, fully committing herself to Naomi’s people and, most importantly, to God.

Her humility, and diligence and selflessness are evident in her willingness to glean in the fields, working tirelessly to provide for Naomi despite her own hardships.

Ruth’s faithfulness was rewarded when God orchestrated her marriage to Boaz, placing her in the lineage of King David and ultimately Jesus Christ. This serves as a beautiful testament to how God can use faithful obedience to fulfil His greater purpose and how no one is beyond the reach of God’s redemptive plan.

Parallels between Ruth and Jesus’ faith

Ruth’s faith and Jesus’ mission share striking similarities, particularly in their selflessness, obedience, and role in redemption.

Just as Ruth left her homeland to embrace a new people and a new life, Jesus left His heavenly throne to dwell among humanity, fully embracing our struggles and suffering (Philippians 2:6-8).

Ruth sacrificed her own comfort to serve Naomi, just as Jesus sacrificed His life for the salvation of the world.

Both displayed faith in humble and selfless service - Ruth gleaning in the fields and Jesus washing the feet of His disciples, ultimately giving His life on the cross for all of mankind (John 13:12-17).

Ultimately, both played a role in God’s redemptive plan - Ruth became part of Jesus’ lineage, while Jesus Himself became the ultimate Redeemer.

Mary of Bethany: A heart fully devoted to Christ

Mary of Bethany, the sister of Martha and Lazarus, appears in the Gospels in three key moments.

The first time we meet Mary, she is sitting at Jesus’ feet, listening intently to His teachings, while her sister, Martha, is preoccupied with household tasks (Luke 10:38-42). When Martha complains, Jesus gently reminds her that Mary has chosen what is truly important - being in His presence. This moment teaches us that intimacy with God should take priority over worldly distractions or busyness.

The second key moment occurs after the death of her brother, Lazarus (John 11:28-35). When Jesus arrives, Mary falls at His feet in grief, saying, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died,” (John 11:32). Instead of doubting, she expresses sorrow while still acknowledging Jesus’ power. Her faith moves Jesus deeply, and in response, He performs one of His greatest miracles - raising Lazarus from the dead.

The final and most profound moment occurs shortly before Jesus’ crucifixion when Mary anoints Jesus with costly perfume (John 12:1-8; Matthew 26:6-13; Mark 14:3-9). Pouring out perfume worth a year’s wages, she wipes His feet with her hair in an act of extravagant love and surrender. When criticised, Jesus defends her, declaring, “She has done a beautiful thing to me...She did what she could She poured perfume on my body beforehand to prepare for my burial. Truly I tell you, wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, what she has done will also be told, in memory of her,” (Mark 14:6-9). Her worship was costly and selfless, demonstrating a heart fully surrendered to Jesus.

What we learn from Mary’s faith

Mary’s story teaches us that true faith is expressed in deep devotion, worship, and surrender. She teaches us to seek God’s presence above all else, trust Jesus even in sorrow, and offer Him our very best.

Her love was not conditional - it was pure, sacrificial, and centred on Jesus alone.

Parallels between Mary and Jesus’ faith

Mary’s faith mirrors Jesus’ own heart in profound ways.

Just as she prioritised being with Jesus, He often withdrew to spend time with the Father, showing that intimacy with God is essential.

When she fell at His feet in grief, it echoed Jesus in Gethsemane, where He fell before the Father, surrendering to His will (Matthew 26:39).

Her breaking of the alabaster jar foreshadowed Jesus’ own body being broken for the world.

Both Ruth and Mary of Bethany exemplify unshakable faith, selflessness, and devotion to God. Ruth’s story teaches us loyalty, perseverance, and trust in God's plan, while Mary of Bethany reminds us of the importance of worship, surrender, and extravagant love for Christ. Both women embodied the heart of Christ.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, may we be inspired by their stories to trust God fully, serve with humility, and offer Him our very best.