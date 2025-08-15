Lancashire Christians rally in prayer for embattled Morecambe FC

Christians from across Lancashire were gathering at Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Friday to pray for the club’s survival amid a financial crisis that threatens its future in the National League.

The prayer walk was organised by club chaplain Rev Martin Bateman, and was to be joined by the Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, and Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn.

Without new ownership or significant investment before the National League’s August 21 deadline, the club was facing expulsion from the league and an uncertain future.

In fresh hopes for the club, a new takeover deal was agreed on Thursday between Morecambe owners Bond Group and prospective buyers Panjab Warriors.

Speaking on Christian radio station UCB, Rev Bateman described the past few months as “limbo” for staff and supporters alike: “Having not been paid since the end of May, it’s been a natural exit of staff and looking for work.

“So, if the club is still in existence in a week’s time, there’ll be another miracle just to arrange everything to get the club ready to play its football matches and receive visitors. It’s been set up to be able to do that. And Morecambe hasn’t had any matches since the end of last season."

Despite the challenging past few months, he said that fans and supporters of the club have continued to hope in a rescue, saying that "there’s always hope until the gates are locked and the doors are closed".

“Because they’ve been in this situation before. We’ve all been there, in the community, wanting to see this situation resolved. And there have been a number of false dawns, so I think people are wondering whether this will be just one more week of limbo," he said.

He stressed the club’s deep roots in the community and paid tribute to its central place in the hearts of locals for the last 105 years.

"It’s been a great history and for that to continue in its current form is the best solution," he said.

“But if not, I know that the community will pull together. They’ve shown great resilience in the past. And the club is such a vital part of the community, I’m sure it will continue in some shape or form."

Rev Bateman said the prayer walk was both symbolic and spiritual: “As Christians, we know that it is one of the most powerful things that we could do – really showing support for the community."

Bishop North voiced his own concerns on X, calling the potential loss of the club “a disaster for the town and for Lancashire – and a completely avoidable one.”

He added that the crisis should spark a wider conversation about football club ownership, management, and proper fan involvement.