Lancashire bishops commend £20m government boost for local communities

Blackburn is one of the towns to benefit. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Church of England leaders in Lancashire have welcomed a major government commitment to invest in some of the county’s most disadvantaged areas, describing it as a “vital step forward” for regeneration and community renewal.

Six neighbourhoods – including Darwen, Ribbleton, Morecambe, Blackpool, and Blackburn Fleetwood – will each be allocated £20 million over the next ten years via the national Pride in Place fund.

An additional six councils, among them Pendle, Burnley, Hyndburn and Preston, will also benefit, with £1.5 million each earmarked for regeneration projects.

The announcement drew strong support from the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North, the Bishop of Lancaster Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, and the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy, who put out a collective statement praising both the resilience of Lancashire communities and the importance of sustained investment.

“Many of these communities are places where people have long shown extraordinary resilience, creativity and care for one another - often in the face of economic hardship and social challenge,” the bishops said.

The bishops highlighted the Church of England’s longstanding presence in these communities, through local parishes, schools and partnerships with civic leaders.

“We are not outsiders looking in, but neighbours and fellow citizens, committed to walking alongside these communities in faith, service and love,” they stated.

“Renewal is not just about buildings and infrastructure - it’s about people. It’s about restoring dignity, nurturing hope and creating spaces where every person can flourish.”

They also pointed to the Church’s own recent investments, including “over £25 million of national church funding secured in 2024 to support parish growth, youth ministry and community outreach in the coming years” across Lancashire.

In addition, the bishops announced that this week will see the launch of Hope4Accrington, a new project focused on Oswaldtwistle, Huncoat, Accrington, and Baxenden.

The programme aims to “secure further funds from the national church in 2026 and to work alongside civic and community leaders to grow the Church, invest in local life and share the transformative message of Jesus Christ”.

The bishops concluded: “We believe in Lancashire. We believe in the people who live here. And we believe in God who brings light into darkness, joy into sorrow and hope into every corner of our county.

"We are committed to being part of that story — now and in the years to come.”