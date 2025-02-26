Kate Forbes backs single sex spaces for women

(Photo: STV)

The Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Kate Forbes MSP, has said that she is “unequivocally” in favour of single-sex spaces as “a critical part of how we protect women”.

Despite Forbes’ comments, which were made to The Herald, the Scottish government, of which she is a part, appears to hold a different view.

The issue of single-sex spaces has risen to prominence in Scotland in recent weeks thanks to an employment tribunal brought by a nurse against NHS Fife and a transgender doctor.

Sandie Peggie was suspended from her job after complaining that she was forced to get changed in front of Dr Upton, a biological male who identifies as a woman and was using the ladies’ changing rooms.

Both the Scottish First Minister and the Health Minister have sided with NHS Fife in the dispute. In addition, according to The Telegraph, guidance issued by the Scottish government relating to “trans staff” allows them to “use the facilities they feel most comfortable with”.

The Labour Party appear to have taken a more critical tone. Ian Murray, who serves as Keir Starmer’s Scottish Secretary, said the Scottish Government, which is run by the SNP, had “made a real mess of this whole agenda” and should issue new guidance.

Labour’s leader in Scotland, Anas Sarwar, was also critical, saying, “If we are going to stop falling into divisive culture-war politics, and we are going to make progress as a nation, we have got to say, quite clearly, we support single-sex spaces based on biological sex.”

Forbes ran for the leadership of the SNP in 2023, following the resignation of then First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, was heavily criticised for her opposition to gay marriage, prompting some in her party to withdraw their support from her.

Forbes was defeated in the election by Humza Yousaf, who served as First Minister for just over a year before being succeed by John Swinney.