Jordan Peterson is not a Christian, but he is our friend

Jordan Peterson's views on gender are controversial.

Jordan Peterson has once again hit the headlines for his faith (or lack thereof) after a testy exchange with a young atheist.

The exchange took place on a YouTube channel that initially billed an event in which one Christian (presumably Peterson) would debate with 20 atheists.

One of the atheists challenged Peterson on the beliefs of the Catholic Church, which his wife and daughter attend, saying he was asking him “because you’re a Christian”.

To which Peterson responded, “You say that. I haven’t claimed that,” adding later, "I could be either of them [Christian or atheist], but I don’t have to tell you. It's private."

After the encounter, the title on the YouTube video was reportedly changed from '1 Christian vs 20 Atheists' to 'Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists'.

Of course, anyone who’s followed Jordan Peterson over the years will not find this surprising. Peterson has a long history of giving vague, and seemingly evasive answers about whether he actually believes in God or is a Christian.

In fairness to Peterson, I don’t believe he’s being deliberately evasive or dishonest. There is no obvious public benefit he gains from such answers. While I cannot claim to have a window into his soul, I suspect he really is just conflicted within himself as to whether God truly exists, his recognition of the power of the divine and myth at war with his rationality.

I’m reminded of two sayings of Jesus when I think of Jordan Peterson. One is from Matthew 10:32: “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven.”

If a person is a Christian, then as a general rule, they should have no problem saying so publicly. We can discuss exemptions for people in extreme persecution situations another time, but suffice to say, Jordan Peterson is not in such a situation.

However, I’m also reminded of Mark 9:40: “For he that is not against us is on our part.”

Jordan Peterson doesn’t appear to be a Christian in any conventional sense, however I believe him to be an ally to the faith who has probably done a lot over the last decade to open otherwise closed hearts to the Bible.

Many young people, who twenty years ago would have been cheering on Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens, are instead looking towards Peterson. They are no longer looking at the Bible as a primitive book of superstitions, but as a treasure trove of wisdom and insight into the human condition.

This may not lead them into an explicit faith, but many times it does, and many of those who have yet to embrace Christ no longer hold militant atheist views but increasingly see something of value in the faith they may once have derided.

So, while we must always remember that Jordan Peterson isn’t really one of us, he has been and probably will be a valued friend and ally to Christianity.