Jordan Peterson refuses to identify as Christian during atheist debate

Canadian psychologist and author Dr Jordan Peterson declined to identify as a Christian during a debate with twenty atheists, sparking widespread reaction online.

The exchange, which took place on the YouTube channel Jubilee, has gone viral, with a clip of the moment viewed over seven million times.

The episode, titled 'Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists', was originally promoted under the title '1 Christian vs 20 Atheists', suggesting Peterson would be representing a Christian perspective. However, during the 90-minute discussion, he made it clear that he had never claimed to be a Christian.

The debate took a sharper turn midway through when a participant named Danny challenged Peterson on his religious views. Referencing Peterson’s attendance at Catholic Mass with his wife, who converted to Catholicism last year, Danny said, “Because you’re a Christian.”

Peterson replied, “You say that. I haven't claimed that.”

The exchange drew laughter from others in the room. Danny pressed further: “Either you’re a Christian or you’re not. Which one is it?”

“I could be either of them, but I don’t have to tell you,” Peterson said. “It’s private.”

Danny responded, “You’re in the wrong YouTube video. I was invited to debate a Christian.”

Peterson answered, “You’re really quite something, aren’t you?”

Danny retorted, “Aren’t I? But you’re really quite nothing, right? You’re not a Christian?”

The exchange ended at that point, with Peterson choosing not to respond further.

Peterson has previously expressed discomfort with speaking about his personal faith in public. In a 2024 interview with country singer John Rich, he said he “loathed” discussing the matter publicly because he did not want it to become a spectacle.

Although Peterson often speaks on Biblical themes and has written about religious ideas in his books - including We Who Wrestle with God - he has consistently avoided making a direct public statement of belief or non-belief in Christian doctrine.

The video’s title and framing led to confusion among some viewers, with many assuming Peterson would be explicitly defending Christian belief.

His refusal to do so has led to both criticism and support across social media, where responses have ranged from disappointment to sympathy for his reluctance to make a public declaration.