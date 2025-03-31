'It’s a hiatus, not the end': Carl Beech steps back from ministry leadership amid Parkinson's disease and diabetes

Carl Beech (Photo: CVM)

UK evangelist Carl Beech has publicly announced he is stepping down from his role as President of Christian Vision for Men (CVM) and Edge Ministries to focus on other projects and his health battles with Parkinson’s Disease and diabetes.

CVM is a renowned national men’s ministry, which organizes events and social networks for men including the annual evangelistic event, “The Gathering,” founded by Beech in 2014, which has seen countless men from all walks of life surrender their lives to Christ. Edge Ministries, with an associated church network, emphasizes reaching broken communities.

Beech, experienced in planting and pastoring churches, has served on the council of the UK Evangelical Alliance, and spearheaded the CVM movement with an involvement lasting 30 years. He was a close friend of Christian comedian Steve Legg who died last September, 2024.

A CVM news update said the now-former president’s focus on the ministry’s mission: “Introducing men to Jesus and the Church to men” has “never faltered,” adding that Beech, alongside “the wider CVM team and hundreds of volunteers and partners continue to push on towards our vision of seeing one million men introduced to Jesus.

“Carl will be very much missed by the staff, trustees and all who are involved and support the work of CVM and we wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life, particularly the work with the Freedom and Justice Partnership which aims to eradicate child slavery in the Congo and also the exciting new Beechband Project [a wearable device helping those affected by Parkinson’s Disease], which has the potential to help so many people.

“Thank you, brother and God bless from all at CVM,” added the CVM salutation.

Beech himself sent a public message on social media channels to friends and supporters, titled “Some big personal news from me! It’s a hiatus not the end.” He explained that as he is approaching two years since receiving a double diagnosis of young onset Parkinson’s Disease and diabetes, he has “decided to take a hiatus from ministry leadership.”

“Both conditions are chronic and in particular Parkinson’s is progressive, incurable and degenerative. Whilst it’s been two years since diagnosis, the neurologist, my scans and symptoms indicate I have had this syndrome for over 10 years. In my case, diabetes alongside Parkinson’s leads to more aggressive symptoms which can lead to more powerful medication, which can prove to be problematic to balance and live with.

“The last few months have been extremely challenging and in many ways devastatingly brutal. Not only is Parkinson’s a daily if not hourly challenge, the medication we receive can cause in some cases quite severe side effects, some of which I have experienced.”

Beech conceded the reality that he “simply cannot spin as many plates as I once did” because of the listed health problems. He also referred to the subsequent challenges to his mental health.

“The toll on my mental health, let alone my physical health has proved to be too high a price to pay for myself, my family, my marriage and the ministries that I love and have given 30 years of my life to.”

However, Beech vowed that his decision, made with support of family, friends and colleagues, would “by no means [be] the end” but was being taken “in order to truly reset, recover and recalibrate.” He called it an “incredibly hard decision” since CVM and Edge Ministries have largely represented his “life’s work.” CVM in particular has been “a 30-year labour of love.”

Beech confirmed the details of the CVM update, that he will continue with voluntary/self supporting work with the Freedom and Justice Partnership to bring freedom to child miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He will also work alongside the leadership team of BeechBand, the wellness device he invented, that “we hope and anticipate will bring relief to millions from chronic health symptoms - a true gift from God.”

“I am, of course, continuing to advocate for those with young onset Parkinson’s through my voluntary work with Spotlight YOPD,” added Beech.

“My sense is that this is a hiatus, not the end,” Beech reiterated. “However to truly fight back and ensure a good quality of life, for the life I have left (more important than longevity), making this radical decision is the best way to allow me to focus on what’s important.

“In my mind these are my relationship with God, my family and my mental and physical health. Since taking this decision a few weeks ago I have felt a marked improvement. My mind is sharp and I have started to feel a measure of peace again.”

Beech asked to be given room needed as he journeys into the new chapter ahead.

“I am grateful beyond words for the grace shown to me by my colleagues and friends at Edge/CVM and cannot express how much more I understand the kindness of God in these days.”

