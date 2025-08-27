Israel's call to evacuate Gaza City a 'death sentence' for vulnerable Christians

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, visiting Gaza (Photo: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

A joint statement by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has said that requests by the Israeli military for civilians to leave Gaza City ahead of its major offensive, amount to an effective “death sentence”, particularly for those who are taking refuge in the few churches in the territory.

Israel has said it plans to take all of Gaza by force, with a major offensive to take Gaza City expected imminently. Israel has said its actions are necessary to prevent attacks by Hamas, although critics point to the human cost of the conflict. Tens of thousands have been killed, mostly civilians in Gaza, buildings have been levelled, and Gaza is now in a state of famine due to Israel’s tight restrictions on aid deliveries.

The Church of Saint Porphyrius (Eastern Orthodox) and the Holy Family Church (Catholic) are two of only three churches in Gaza. Throughout the conflict, both have been used as refuges by hundreds of Christians caught up in the conflict.

Many of those seeking refuge are women and children, and the elderly. The Holy Family Church has also taken in many with disabilities, who are placed under the care of the Sisters Missionaries of Charity. Many are weakened and malnourished.

Israel has told civilians to leave the city and head south ahead of their planned offensive.

In their statement, the Orthodox and Catholic leaders spoke of the impracticalities of this due to the weakened condition of those taking refuge within their walls.

“Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence," they said.

"For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds.”

The statement noted ominously that it was unclear what would happen to the small Christian community in Gaza City and to the churches there as a result of Israel’s planned offensive.

Their statement concluded with a call to peace, “This is not the right way. There is no reason to justify the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians. It is time to end this spiral of violence, to put an end to war and to prioritize the common good of the people.”