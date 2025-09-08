Israeli archaeologists discover ancient Samaritan agricultural estate

An olive press for production of oil in ritually pure conditions and an adjacent ritual bath (miqveh). (Photo: Emil Aladjem / Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered a large Samaritan agricultural estate in a town associated with the biblical figure Simon the Sorcerer.

Simon is described in the book of Acts as a man with magical powers, who upon seeing the miracles of disciples like Peter becomes a Christian. He is strongly reprimanded by Peter however when he asks if he can buy from him the ability to give the Holy Spirit to others.

His sin gave birth to the church term “simony”, meaning the buying and selling of church offices.

Simon is believed to have founded a Gnostic sect and to have been succeeded by a Samaritan magician called Menander, born in the site of Kh. Kafr Hatta, central Israel, where the agricultural estate was found.

The excavation is a joint effort by the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Israeli Ministry of Construction and Housing, which is building a new housing development in the area.

The agricultural estate is believed to have existed for about 400 years from around the 4th to 7th centuries AD, during Roman and Byzantine rule.

The Israel Antiquities Authority excavation directors, Alla Nagorsky and Dr. Daniel Leahy Griswold, said, “The size and splendor of the buildings discovered, the quality of their mosaic floors and the impressive agricultural installations, all point to the great wealth and prosperity of the local Samaritan community over the years.”

As well as mosaics and fruit decorations, an olive press, a warehouse and a public purification bath were also found.

Nagorsky said, “This type of olive press is more typical of the Jerusalem region and the Judean Shephelah and is less common in Samaria.

“The wealth and luxury of the buildings were replaced by oil production and agricultural installations. New walls damaged the mosaic floors, and the magnificent capitals and columns were integrated within the new walls.”

In the 5th and 6th centuries the Samaritans rebelled against Byzantine rule, leading to the destruction of many Samaritan sites. The estate, however, appears to have not only survived the rebellions but to have maintained the Samaritan culture, which was under threat from the Byzantine emperors.

Nagorsky says, “This is a fascinating site, which displays the historical gamut between the days of prosperity and the decline of the Samaritan community. Its long-term existence and impressive findings will allow us to reconstruct its history over centuries and will enrich our knowledge about this population in ancient times.”