Islamists kill 52 Christians in Congo attacks

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Militants affiliated with Islamic State have killed 52 Christians in a recent wave of violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

From 9 to 17 August a number of attacks were carried out in villages in the North Kivu Province. The attacks are believed to be the work of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) a group that has pledged itself to Islamic State.

At the beginning of the year the DRC was wracked by violence between government forces and M23, an armed group allegedly backed by neighbouring Rwanda. M23 made significant gains, including taking the city of Goma. A ceasefire between M23 and the government was agreed, however a final peace deal is yet to materialise.

Experts warned that the conflict with M23 could give an opportunity to the ADF to carry out more attacks while the government’s eyes were elsewhere.

This prediction sadly has proven true. In July the ADF killed 43 Christians at a prayer vigil in Konanda. Seventy Christians found beheaded in a Protestant church in Kasanga at the beginning of the year are also believed to be the work of the ADF.

In the latest attacks, homes were burnt and ordinary villagers killed. Many who were not killed have now been displaced from their homes and find themselves short on basic necessities.

DRC security services claim that the attacks were revenge for recent defeats suffered by the ADF. Being unable to beat the army, they are venting their frustration on the civilian population.

Jo Newhouse, a spokesperson for anti-persecution group Open Doors, said, “Whatever the motivation are for these attacks, the ADF were clearly singling out Christians targets as they repeatedly do.

“They have an expansionist agenda for their extreme form of Islam and are ruthless in how they carry it out."

Newhouse called upon Christians to pray for those in the DRC and that the government there would finally be able to bring about a peaceful society in the troubled country.